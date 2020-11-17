Fight on, brother! Hamilton promises to continue struggle for social justice

ISTANBUL, Turkey (CMC) — Lewis Hamilton vowed to continue his fight for social justice, after being crowned World champion for a record-equalling seventh time on Sunday.

Hamilton, 36, is the first and currently only black Formula 1 driver. He has been one of the driving forces behind the racial and social justice movement in the sport this season.

In May, the death of black American George Floyd sparked anti-racism protests all over the world. Floyd died following his arrest, when a white police officer had knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The incident prompted calls for change, with many celebrities, including Hamilton, using their platform to speak out against systemic racism and social injustice.

Hamilton has been using F1 races this season to take a stand and has been seen wearing T-shirts inspired by his fight for justice.

He said leading up to the Turkish Grand Prix, and even after he finished the race for his 10th win this season out of 14 races, that his thoughts revolved around what was important to him.

“This year has been so unpredictable,” he said in a post on Twitter. “With the pandemic and the season obviously being pushed back for several months, I had the most downtime I've ever had in my life.

On Hamilton's recommendation, the Mercedes team changed from its traditional silver cars and switched to black in honour of the push for racial equality.

“This year, I've been driven not just by my desire to win on the track, but by a desire to help push our sport, and the world, to become more diverse and inclusive,” he said.

Hamilton said that equalling the record of world titles held by retired champion Michael Schumacher of Germany shone a unique spotlight on him, which he planned to use to continue the fight for equality.

Hamilton ended his post by urging followers to keep believing in their dreams because he was currently living his.

“Nothing is impossible,” he said. “A driving force for me this year has been to set an example for the next generation to never give up on your dreams.”

Hamilton now has 94 career wins, breaking Schumacher's all-time wins record after he won in Portugal on October 25 for his 92nd career win.