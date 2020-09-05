First JOA scholarship awardees express delight

The first-ever recipients of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) Scholarships Programme have been selected.

They are national badminton representative Tahlia Richardson, representing the Jamaica Badminton Association (JBA); national chess player Akeem Brown, representing the Jamaica Chess Federation (JCF); national rugby player Shanae Gordon, representing the Jamaica Rugby Football Union (JRFU); and national hockey player Kareme Hudson, representing the Jamaica Hockey Federation (JHF).

Recently, the JOA had announced plans for its initial scholarship programme, which fits into the holistic development of member affiliates, specifically, education.

Ryan Foster, secretary general/chief executive officer of the country's apex sporting body and the one who formulated the educational award, said this serves as one of their legacy objectives advancing the educational perspective.

“The JOA is pleased to have awarded these scholarships to the recipients representing a wide cross section of member associations, but also takes into consideration the importance of neutrality in gender. These scholarships are first of its kind and are totally separate from our Olympic solidarity scholarships offered,” stated Foster.

“We want to leave a legacy for our members and something that advances our educational perspective. We believe in the future of our athletes and we want to focus on objectives that are not just event specific or aligned to a game, but one in which will have a far-reaching impact on the lives of our athletes and administrators.”

Novelette Harris, the JOA's member relations manager, said the applications were competitive.

“I am pleased that we are able to assist these student athletes through the JOA scholarship/bursary. Selecting the awardees was challenging for the panel as all the candidates interviewed did very well. In the final analysis we could select only four, but we are proud of all those with whom we spoke,” said Harris.

“We will be working closely with the recipients as they pursue their courses of study, monitoring and providing guidance where necessary. Part of this process includes the opportunity for them to participate in our internship programme, and so we look forward to their continued contribution to sport development and sustainability,” added Harris.

The value of the scholarships are $500,000 per annum, for three years in some instances, tenable at local tertiary institutions.

“I'm quite elated being given this platform to further inspire persons and bring them to the sport of badminton while being able to complete my studies,” said Richardson, who will be pursuing a bachelor of science degree in human resource management at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

“Now there is an organisation [JOA] that will help myself and others achieve their Olympic dream while being able to complete my degree. I am honoured being among the chosen for this scholarship,” Richardson expressed.

Brown will be undertaking studies for a bachelor of science degree in business administration, also at UTech.

The chess guru said: “Receiving this scholarship means a lot to me. It has taken pressure off a significant portion of my educational expense, allowing me to focus on my career in business management and continue to excel in my extra-curricular activities.

“I am truly appreciative of this scholarship and I'm looking forward to the upcoming semester and opportunities it will bring. Once again, I would like to thank you for your generosity and personal investment in my future,” Brown expressed.

Gordon has been granted a bursary of $500,000 to complete third-year studies of her bachelor of science degree in physical education and sport programme at G C Foster College of Physical Education and Sport.

“As the first recipient of a sporting grant from the Jamaica Olympic Association through the Jamaica Rugby Football Union, I am sincerely honoured to have been selected as one of the beneficiaries of the Jamaica Olympic Association grant. I just want to say thank you for your generosity, which will allow me to continue my education and move forward with pursuing my degree in physical education and sport,” Gordon shared.

“Words can't express how grateful I am for this scholarship. I am not only able to gain exposure in the working world as an intern for the Jamaica Olympic Association, but I am also able to continue representing the Jamaica Rugby Football Union,” reasoned Gordon. “With this scholarship I am able to pursue my short- and long-term goals by giving back to the sporting area either in coaching, refereeing, journalism, volunteering or mentorship.

Hudson is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in communications, arts and technology at UTech. She has been awarded a scholarship of up to $500,000 per year to complete the final two years of her study.

“I would like to extend my heartiest appreciation to the Jamaica Olympic Association's scholarship committee for giving me a chance at a better life because that is what being selected as this year's scholarship recipient means to me,” said Hudson.

“I am the eldest of four from a low-income family from the area Kingston 12. I have grown up to see that nothing is permanent and people or things can easily be taken away from you, but what I have understood and believed is that your education is something that cannot be taken away; it's yours and it has the utmost power to change lives and impact lives,” she added.

“I am always eager to learn, always wanting to be in school. It has always been a place of safety and solitude for me for my entire life. When other kids dreaded coming to school I thought, 'This is the best environment for me,' because I was learning and I was among friends who ultimately became family. I would like to thank the St Andrew High School for Girls for providing me with that foundation,” Hudson explained.

Commenting further, the national hockey player shared: “To be selected to further my education in a time such as this where a lot of people are hopeless I find that this is my way of finding my purpose in life. This is my meal ticket in itself to be the first in my family to graduate from university and one of the very few in my community to do so as well. With my degree, and this platform the Jamaica Olympic Association has given me, I am able to make a real change in my life, my family, and my community.

“This is also my chance to uplift my sport and give young hockey players aspiring to represent Jamaica the hope and drive to go for their dreams and to train hard to represent themselves and the country, because they have an organisation that is not only looking out for them in athletics but academically as well,” Hudson said.