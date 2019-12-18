Fit-again Russell unable to prevent Royals defeat

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (CMC) — West Indies star Andre Russell inched closer to a return to full fitness with another handy, even though minor, all-round performance as his Rajshahi Royals slipped to a five-wicket defeat to Khula Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League here yesterday.

The 31-year-old, who has not played for West Indies since injury cut short his campaign at the 50-overs World Cup in England last June and resulted in surgery, made 13 not out from six balls as Royals rallied to 189 for four off their 20 overs.

Russell lashed a four and a six to help force a strong end to the innings, which was underpinned by Pakistan star Shoaib Malik's 87 off 50 deliveries and a 26-ball unbeaten 40 from Englishman Ravi Bopara.

The Jamaican then returned to lead Royals' bowling, finishing with two for 41 from his four overs of pace, though it proved insufficient to prevent Tigers overhauling their target with two balls to spare.

He gave Royals a sensational start when he bowled opener Najmul Hossain with the second ball of the innings but the exciting Mushfiqur Rahim slammed a 51-ball 96 to turn the game his side's way.

Russell's fitness will be a crucial factor for West Indies as they gear up for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next October.

In the other game at the same venue, another West Indies star Lendl Simmons made his presence felt as he helped home side Chattogram Challengers to a four-wicket win over Sylhet Thunder.

Asked to chase 130 in a low-scoring encounter, Challengers reached their target with two overs to spare thanks to Simmons's 44 off 37 deliveries.

The right-hander belted three fours and sixes and held the innings together until he was run out in the 13th over with Challengers still needing another 46 runs for victory.

However, West Indies seamer Kesrick Williams blasted two sixes and a four in an unbeaten 18, posting 45 in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand with Nurul Hasan (37 not out), to see their side over the line.

Out-of-favour Windies opener Andre Fletcher had earlier struck 38 from 32 balls, while former international teammate Johnson Charles failed with three, as Thunder gathered 129 for eight.