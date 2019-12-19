Five jockeys fall from their mounts in fourth race

A five-horse spill, which resulted in five jockeys hitting the deck and one being sent to hospital, overshadowed proceedings on the nine-race midweek programme at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The incident occurred during the running of the fourth race on the day when jockeys Ramon Nepare aboard Carollovemoney, Mario Chong on Sicario, Shaquil McIntosh atop Lambana, Arthur Budhu on Parables, and Natalie Berger who rode Warrior all fell from their mounts in two separate incidents.

Napare, Chong and McIntosh were dislodged from their horses while navigating the half mile (800m) turn, while both Berger and Budhu fell in deep stretch.

After being examined by medical personnel on duty at the track, Nepare, Chong, McIntosh and Budhu were treated and released, but Berger was sent to the hospital for further observation.

In more pleasant racing matters Exhilarate, in another super sprinting display, won the $1.15-million top-rated Open Allowance event over five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.

Trained by leading conditioner Anthony Nunes and ridden by Aaron Chatrie, Exhilarate ( Blue Pepsi Lodge – Purejoy) made one move to win by 1 ¾ lengths in a good time of 58.3. Zephyr (Reyan Lewis) was second with Lady Blue (Omar Walker) coming home in third place. Mr Universe, the 1-5 favourite, was expected to provide a challenge, but after a bad break when his starting stall opened was never a threat in the event.

This was the second-successive win by Exhilarate, both times with Chatrie in the saddle.

The toxic winning form of jockey Dane Nelson took a break as the “Warrior Chief” was only able to produce one winner, Purple Wayne in the eighth race.

With most favourites biting the dust, the Super-6 and the Pick-9 exotic wagers both have carryovers of over $1.3 million going into next Saturday's 11-race programme.