Flankers destroy Paradise in Sandals Division One
MONTEGO BAY, St James – Flankers FC continued their rampage through the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Division One on Tuesday, blanking Paradise FC 4-0 for their third-straight victory since being promoted from the second division last season.
Renaldo Allen scored a brace and Danique Clarke took over the goalscoring lead with his third of the season as Flankers FC raced to nine points, six more than the second-placed teams.
Also on Tuesday, King Gate FC and Sam Sharpe FC played out a 1-1 draw at Anchovy High grounds as both teams inched up to four points each – two behind leaders Norwood Strikers.
Fabion Isaacs gave Sam Sharpe the lead in the 17th minute, but Jermaine Beckford equalised for King Gate FC in the 65th minute.
At UDC field, Flankers FC led 2-0 at half-time with goals from Allen in the 18th minute and Clarke in the 45th minute; Allen completed his brace early in the second half when he scored in the 49th minute to give his team a 3-0 lead before Ryan Thompson added a fourth in the 77th minute.
— Paul Reid
