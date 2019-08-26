Flanker face Bogue for place in Sandals U20 final
MONTEGO BAY, St James — The first finalist in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Under-20 competition will be decided today when second-placed Flanker United face third-placed Bogue Football Club at UDC field starting at 3:00 pm.
The second semi-final between table-toppers Cambridge FC and Montego Bay Boys Club will be played tomorrow at the same venue. The winners on both days meet in the final set for later in the week.
Bogue FC are coming off a series of wins and finished third on 17 points, just one behind Flanker United, who had completed their fixtures two weeks ago.
Flanker United have a slight edge in the statistics, winning six of their eight games and have scored 18 goals, while Bogue FC won five games and have scored 16 goals but have lost just once to Flanker United's two losses.
—Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy