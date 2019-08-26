Flanker face Bogue for place in Sandals U20 final

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The first finalist in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Under-20 competition will be decided today when second-placed Flanker United face third-placed Bogue Football Club at UDC field starting at 3:00 pm.

The second semi-final between table-toppers Cambridge FC and Montego Bay Boys Club will be played tomorrow at the same venue. The winners on both days meet in the final set for later in the week.

Bogue FC are coming off a series of wins and finished third on 17 points, just one behind Flanker United, who had completed their fixtures two weeks ago.

Flanker United have a slight edge in the statistics, winning six of their eight games and have scored 18 goals, while Bogue FC won five games and have scored 16 goals but have lost just once to Flanker United's two losses.

