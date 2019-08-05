Flanker hope to cut deficit in Under-20 competition
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Flanker FC will seek to cut the deficit at the top of the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Under-20 competition today when they take on Maldon High at UDC field starting at 3:00 pm.
Flanker are on 12 points and trail leaders Cambridge, who are on 16 points, after losing 0-2 to Cambridge last week.
Also today, Montego Bay United and Heights FC, each on four points from five games, will meet at Wes Pow Park at 3:00 pm.
Montego Bay Boys' Club moved to 12 points, tied for second with Flanker, after beating Maldon High 3-1 on Friday.
Calwayne Allen scored in the third minute and Lesburn Harvey added a second in the 31st minute, as Boys Club led 2-0 at half-time.
Shaquille Topping pulled one back for Maldon High in the 53rd minute, but Daniel Morris scored a third for Boys Club in the 89th minute.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy