Flanker hope to cut deficit in Under-20 competition

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Flanker FC will seek to cut the deficit at the top of the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Under-20 competition today when they take on Maldon High at UDC field starting at 3:00 pm.

Flanker are on 12 points and trail leaders Cambridge, who are on 16 points, after losing 0-2 to Cambridge last week.

Also today, Montego Bay United and Heights FC, each on four points from five games, will meet at Wes Pow Park at 3:00 pm.

Montego Bay Boys' Club moved to 12 points, tied for second with Flanker, after beating Maldon High 3-1 on Friday.

Calwayne Allen scored in the third minute and Lesburn Harvey added a second in the 31st minute, as Boys Club led 2-0 at half-time.

Shaquille Topping pulled one back for Maldon High in the 53rd minute, but Daniel Morris scored a third for Boys Club in the 89th minute.

— Paul Reid