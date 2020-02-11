Flanker hunt fourth-straight win

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Promoted Flanker Football Club will look to run their winning start to four this afternoon when they take on MoBay City Football Club in their St James Football Association/Sandals Resorts International division one Zone One game at UDC field starting at three o'clock.

Since earning the promotion Flanker Football Club have run roughshod over the competition, scoring a league-high nine goals in their three wins and are coming off a 4-0 thrashing of Paradise Football Club last week.

MoBay City Football Club lost their only game played 1-3 and are at the bottom of the points table.

Flanker Football Club's Danique Clarke leads the scoring table with three goals and, along with Renaldo Allen, Nicoli Barrett, and Ryan Thompson, they account for the team's goals and will be on the hunt for more today.

— Paul Reid