Flanker hunt fourth-straight win
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Promoted Flanker Football Club will look to run their winning start to four this afternoon when they take on MoBay City Football Club in their St James Football Association/Sandals Resorts International division one Zone One game at UDC field starting at three o'clock.
Since earning the promotion Flanker Football Club have run roughshod over the competition, scoring a league-high nine goals in their three wins and are coming off a 4-0 thrashing of Paradise Football Club last week.
MoBay City Football Club lost their only game played 1-3 and are at the bottom of the points table.
Flanker Football Club's Danique Clarke leads the scoring table with three goals and, along with Renaldo Allen, Nicoli Barrett, and Ryan Thompson, they account for the team's goals and will be on the hunt for more today.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy