Flanker in driver's seat in St James D-2 semi-final play-offs

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Flanker United have only to avoid a major disaster today to advance to the final of the St James Football Association Guardian Group Division Two competition, as they will take a big 6-1 lead into the return-leg semi-finals against Better Tomorrow at UDC Field, starting at 3:00 pm.

Last week, Norman Street and Danique Clarke both scored braces to lead Flanker United to their big win in the first-leg semi-finals, and have only to avoid a lopsided loss to secure promotion to the Division One next season and book their place in the final.

King Gate FC lead the other semi-final after their 3-1 win over Rose Mount FC, and both will meet in the second leg tomorrow.

Flanker United, who had topped the points tables in the regular season, ran roughshod over Better Tomorrow on Tuesday, were up 3-0 at half-time, and led 4-0 before conceding an own goal to blot their scorecard.

Rahj Hines scored in the fourth minute to open the scoring, and Street made it 2-0 in the 19th minute before Clarke scored the third goal in the 37th minute.

Street completed his brace in the 48th minute, before an own goal in the 64th minute put Better Tomorrow on the scoresheet.

Romaine Reid then restored Flanker United's four-goals lead in the 85th minute, before an own goal in the 86th minute made it 6-1.