Flanker, King Gate to contest St James FA Div 2 final

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Favourites Flanker United and King Gate FC will meet in the final of the St James Football Association/Guardian Group Division Two competition after completing semi-final victories earlier this week.

Flanker United came from a goal down to beat Better Tomorrow 4-1 in their return-leg semi-final at UDC Field on Tuesday for a 10-2 aggregate win, while King Gate FC had an aggregate 5-2 win over Rose Mount FC following their 2-1 result, also coming from a goal back, on Wednesday.

The final will be decided on July 28 at UDC Field, while both finalists have also earned qualification to Division One next season.

On Tuesday, after being beaten 6-1 in the first game a week earlier, Better Tomorrow took the lead in the return-leg game when Humbia Ford scored in the 32nd minute and were ahead in the game at half-time.

Norman Streete, who scored twice in the first game, levelled the score for Flanker United in the 47th minute before Jermaine Irving gave them the lead in the 65th minute.

Kevin Leech made it 3-1 in the game and 9-2 on aggregate when he scored in the 76th minute before Rojae Thompson scored another goal in the 80th minute.

On Wednesday, trailing by just two goals after losing the first game 1-3, Rose Mount FC went after King Gate and took the lead in the 11th minute through Merrick Lawson to cut the deficit to one goal.

Andre Black brought King Gate back level in the game in the 35th minute, while Cavaughn Schloss added an insurance goal in the 75th minute.

—Paul Reid