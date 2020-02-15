Flanker, Norwood Strikers lose perfect records in St James Div 1

MONTEGO BAY, St James — There are no more teams with perfect win records in the St James Football Association/Sandals Resorts International Division One as both Flanker FC and Norwood Strikers failed to win earlier this week, ending their winning starts.

MoBay City FC shocked Zone One leaders Flanker FC 1-0 on Tuesday, a day after Sam Sharpe FC came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against Zone Two leaders Norwood Strikers, both games played at the UDC field in Montego Bay.

Flanker FC, who were promoted to Division One at the end of the last season, got off to a fast start by winning their first three games while scoring nine goals — but they ran into a stubborn MoBay FC team who were seeking their first win of the season.

Brandon Curate's 55th-minute goal was the difference at the end as MoBay City FC dragged themselves off the foot of the table to tie with three others on three points.

On Tuesday, Norwood Strikers, who were going after a third-straight win, were slowed in their tracks by Sam Sharpe TC.

Keniel Woodstock scored in the 39th and 65th minutes as Norwood Strikers raced to a 2-0 lead, but Shaquille Topping pulled a goal back in the 67th minute for Sam Sharpe TC before Nealon Lawrence scored the equaliser in the 86th minute.

— Paul Reid