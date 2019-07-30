Flanker United are St James Division Two champions
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Flanker United were crowned champions of the St James Football Association Guardian Group Division Two competition on Sunday after beating King Gate FC 1-0 in the final at the UDC Field.
Adrian Peart's first-half header was enough for Flanker United to avenge their only loss of the season and lift the title while snapping King Gate's season-long unbeaten run.
King Gate FC had beaten Flanker United in their regular season meeting, but failed to reproduce the form as Flanker dominated the game in which they wasted numerous scoring chances to put the match away from the first half.
Both teams qualified for next season's Division One after scoring contrasting semi-final wins the previous week.
Flanker United beat Better Tomorrow 10-2 on aggregate, while King Gate FC had an aggregate 5-2 win over Rose Mount FC.
On Sunday, Flanker United dominated the possession and chances and should have put the game away from the first half, but Norman Streete, Jermaine Irving, and Danique Clarke all missed from close range.
Peart outjumped the King Gate FC defence in the 25th minute to nod home a corner from close range to give Flanker United the lead.
Prior to the goal, Irving's cross from the left wing in the 11th minute fell to two teammates but King Gate FC goalkeeper Derval Grubb got off his line in a flash to intercept the ball.
Five minutes later Grubb was well-placed to block a drive from Streete for a corner, and in the 19th minute, Clarke was forced wide after dribbling from the middle of the field and shot just high over the cross bar.
Streete had a good chance to double the lead early in the second half when he got through down the middle of the King Gate penalty area, but Grubb was off his line in a flash to block the weak shot.
— Paul Reid
