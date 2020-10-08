Develop complete players!

Omar Edwards, the former Tivoli Gardens Football Club head coach, says teaching life skills beyond the technical and physical realms of the game is of equal value to the creation of the total player.

The Jamaican, who is the head coach of the Turks and Caicos Islands' senior men's team, was reacting to the sensational case involving Reggae Boyz midfielder, Junior Flemmings.

Flemmings, 24, was on Tuesday suspended for six matches and an undisclosed fine levied against him after a United Soccer League (USL) Championship-sanctioned investigation found him guilty of using a homophobic slur against an opponent in a match last week Wednesday.

The Phoenix Rising standout has maintained his innocence in the matter where he was accused of using a Jamaican anti-homosexual slur against openly gay San Diego Loyal midfielder, Colin Martin.

Edwards, who was also a Jamaica youth coach, says the Flemmings case creates opportunity for coaches and team managers to hammer home the point that common decency, respect for all and human dignity are key components in the compass that should guide players as they express their talent on the field of play.

“As coaches, we must prepare our players as best as possible, and that includes not to use abusive language against their opponents and their teammates.

“I can remember when we [TCI] were playing against St Martin last year and the referee wasn't doing the best job and a few of my players got upset, and I told them that they cannot take the law into their own hands, as you have to respect the referee's decision, even though you believe it's not fair to us,” Edwards told the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday.

“I have told them that they have to also respect their opponents, especially when your opponents are visiting and that is something that we continue to educate our players about,” he added.

Edwards, who coached the embattled Flemmings at the national Under-17 level, says football is not only a highly physical sport, but capable of setting off explosive emotion and passion in the heat of battle.

“It's football and you may lose it for split second in the game, and you may say something in the heat of the moment, not because you want to ridicule your opponent, and something may come out in a way that you didn't expect it to.

“But these are things that we have been talking to our players about and we try to ensure that they stay on the right side of the law, but nobody is perfect, and despite educating players, these things will happen,” Edwards ended.

On Tuesday, the USL Championship said in a statement that Flemmings had been found guilty of using “foul and abusive language in the form of a homophobic slur” during Phoenix's game with San Diego Loyal.

San Diego's players walked off the pitch in protest following the incident, with Loyal Coach Landon Donovan later backing the decision.

The USL said it had reached its decision against Flemmings after interviews with 11 individuals, including players, coaches, and match officials.

In a statement, Phoenix Rising manager Bobby Dulle said the club had accepted the investigation's findings and noted that Flemmings would spend the remainder of his contract, which expires next month, on administrative leave.

The club said Flemmings, whose contract concludes on November 30, would be provided with “resources he needs to learn and grow from this, so that he may become a model for change in our sport”.

— Sean Williams