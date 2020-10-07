Teachable moment!

Junior Flemmings, in his darkest hour as a professional footballer, received a sobering message from an “old mentor”.

But the message from Miguel Coley goes beyond the Jamaican international's trials as he was yesterday handed a six-match suspension and an undisclosed fine by United Soccer League (USL) Championship.

Flemmings' ban follows an investigation into allegations that the former Tivoli Gardens FC man — on duty for his club Phoenix Rising FC — hurled a homophobic slur to openly gay opponent, San Diego Loyal's Collin Martin, during a match last Wednesday.

The Reggae Boyz midfielder has denied the allegations, saying: “At no point did I say a homophobic slur towards Collin Martin. I do not know Collin personally, but I respect all my opponents equally, Collin included.”

Flemmings' coach at Jamaica College (JC) — where he emerged a dominant figure at the schoolboy level — Coley said his former player's current setback should serve as a time to reflect and a wake-up call to all Jamaican players seeking to elevate themselves to the game's professional plateau.

“It's a moment for young Flemmings to introspect... and all of us in the sport, especially those aspiring to progress internationally,” Coley told the Jamaica Observer from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday.

He said, while the entire situation is expected to create a bump in the road for the 24-year-old midfielder, Coley has wagered that Flemmings' character could serve as a springboard for him to relaunch his image and career.

“This is definitely a setback in his career, but he will rise from this as a better person; certainly more cognisant of inclusiveness, and he will be more vigilant.

“It's a very sensitive time in the world and I hope soon he can get an opportunity to display himself as a peace ambassador, but he will need all the help he can get,” Coley noted.

The former senior Reggae Boyz assistant coach to German Winfried Schaefer believes this is far from the end of the road for the promising player, who leads all scorers in the USL this season with 14 strikes.

“Being placed on administrative leave is the club's way of saying it's not in support of the allegations and will be doing their investigation if it's not already done.

“His management team has a lot of work to do because he has so much to offer the game and spreading of the love of humanity,” Coley said.

“As an individual, I stand against discrimination in all forms; however, I hope after the ban young Flemmings can resume his career at the club and international levels,” he added.

Coley, the most successful football coach at JC, regaled his former charge as being “a leader on and off the football field”.

“He was very passionate about the game and the well-being of his teammates. I met him at a time when he would have been considered a mature and well-seasoned schoolboy footballer and junior national player in which most of his strong, positive attributes were already developed,” he stated.

“He was respectful of his opponents and played the game in a spirit of fair play. He is not a perfect person, but each time he would try to improve his attitude and his football attributes and I was proud of the development,” Coley reflected.

The governing Jamaica Football Federation [JFF], which opted not to comment on the Flemmings issue, stood behind the content of a widely circulated press release last evening.

“In light of the suspension of player Junior Flemmings by the USL Championship, the Jamaica Football Federation reiterates its stance against foul and abusive language.

“Flemmings, who represents the Phoenix Rising FC, is alleged to have used derogatory language in an altercation with an opposing player.

“Flemmings was placed on administrative leave and was eventually suspended after an investigation by the league.

“The JFF would like to make it clear that we abhor foul, abusive, or discriminatory language. We are indeed disappointed, and we impress upon our players, both locally and internationally, to be mindful of their expressions within and without a game. Every player should use this incident as a teachable moment.

“We truly hope that Flemmings will quickly pick up the pieces and maintain the great scoring form if and when he is called to the national team,” the release said.

Meanwhile, Omar Edwards, who would have guided Flemmings as an assistant national youth coach, recalls the Phoenix Rising star as a “motivating youngster” who must be at his lowest level since he turned pro some three years ago.

“The Junior Flemmings I know is always positive, and I know for sure that he is unhappy now based on the outcome… I have read his story and what he said, and he has categorically denied that he said what he was accused of saying. It is a very unfortunate situation for a young Jamaican player who has been doing so well, and I am praying and hoping for the best for him,” Edwards said from the Turks and Caicos Islands, where he is serving as head coach of the senior men's team.

Local LGBT rights group Jamaica Forum for Lesbians, All-Sexuals and Gays (J-Flag) says it would want Flemmings' case to serve as a catalyst to reinforce its message.

“For us, we start at a place where using abusive language, whether homophobic or racial [is unacceptable], which is a violation of Fifa's own rules.

“We would use this opportunity to engage Junior productively, beyond the punishment, that words can be hurtful, and to have him engage players locally and internationally to avoid these kinds of slurs. I hope this is not the end of his career,” said Glenroy Murray, director of strategy and impact at J-Flag.

Yesterday, the USL Championship said in a statement that Flemmings had been found guilty of using “foul and abusive language in the form of a homophobic slur” during Phoenix's game with San Diego Loyal.

San Diego's players walked off the pitch in protest following the incident, with Loyal Coach Landon Donovan later backing the decision.

The USL said it had reached its decision against Flemmings after interviews with 11 individuals, including players, coaches, and match officials.

In a statement yesterday, Phoenix Rising Manager Bobby Dulle said the club had accepted the investigation's findings and noted that Flemmings would spend the remainder of his contract, which expires next month, on administrative leave.

“Phoenix Rising accepts and supports the results of this investigation,” Dulle said.

The club said Flemmings, whose contract concludes on November 30, would be provided with “resources he needs to learn and grow from this, so that he may become a model for change in our sport”.

San Diego's decision to abandon last week's fixture effectively ended the team's chances of reaching the USL's post-season play-offs. However, Coach Donovan, former star of the US national team, said the players had no doubt about their decision.

“Our guys, to their immense credit, just said, 'We're not going to stand for this,' “ Donovan said.

When reached for comment, Reggae Boyz Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore said, “I don't want to comment on that.”

Efforts to reach Boyz Captain Andre Blake and Flemmings' agent Damani Ralph were unsuccessful as calls to their cellphones went unanswered.