Fletcher, Ambris hand Volcanoes second win
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — West Indies players Andre Fletcher and Sunil Ambris carved out half-centuries in a pivotal century partnership as Windward Islands Volcanoes won for only the second time this season with a two-wicket victory over Jamaica Scorpions.
Starting Sunday's final morning at the National Stadium here on 51 for three in pursuit of 225 for victory, Volcanoes overhauled their target thanks to 71 from Fletcher and 56 from Captain Ambris.
Together, they posted 105 for the fourth wicket but more importantly, denied Scorpions that vital early strike they needed in order to get at Volcanoes' brittle lower order.
Fletcher, a white-ball specialist, struck 10 fours in an innings lasting 141 balls and nearly three hours after resuming the day unbeaten on eight.
On two overnight, Ambris showed his class in a 75-ball knock decorated with seven fours.
Ambris was largely untroubled by the Scorpions attack until he skipped down to off-spinner Jamie Merchant (2-39) in the fifth over before lunch and clipped a simple catch to his opposite number John Campbell at mid-on.
On 161 for four at lunch, Volcanoes benefited from two key partnerships after the break to get up to their target.
Fletcher put on 31 for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper Emmanuel Stewart (22) who then added a further 34 for the sixth wicket with Keron Cottoy (24).
There was some late drama when Stewart was caught at short leg off Merchant with 11 runs needed for victory triggering a slide that saw three wickets tumble for four runs in the space of 22 deliveries.
But Kenneth Dember (three not out) kept his head to see Volcanoes over the line.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy