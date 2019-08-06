Photo: FLIPPIN' THE SCRIPT

Knight-Wisdom leads charge to bring change to aquatic sports; pleads for financial help

Jamaica's Yona Knight- Wisdom competes in the men's 3m springboard final of the diving competition, during the Lima 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT