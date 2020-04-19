We're in touch!

Jamaican-born player agent Damani Ralph says the coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted football practitioners on all levels, as much as it has all sports and life in general.

The former Jamaica international, who resides and works in the United States, says the hardships and challenges occasioned by COVID-19's global sweep has been brought to bear not only on his clients, but on football agents as well.

In the case of agents like himself, Ralph said duty to clients in these “unusual circumstances” remains transactional and negotiation-driven in nature, but there is an elevated focus on crisis mitigation and management.

“As an agent we are also facing the same reality and crisis as our clients. We have given emotional support and provided important information as it relates to their respective markets and employment.

“There is a fair amount of communication with all our clients at this time,” Ralph told the Jamaica Observer.

The former Chicago Fire striker said he and his team at Stellar Group have to figuratively be holding their clients' hands through these dark days as some have fears of one kind or another.

A number of Jamaican professionals in Europe have expresssed concerns about job security with the total shutdown of the game globally and the uncertainty that goes with that, while others are more preoccupied with their personal safety and health.

“Some leagues and clubs are actually getting government assistance to cover the wages of the players with their respective clubs. It's not the most ideal situation, but the players understand this isn't a unique situation that is isolated to just them.

“It's natural for players to have concerns about their livelihood in the current crisis, but they know everyone is at the mercy of the COVID-19 virus at the moment,” Ralph noted.

The 39-year-old, who shot to local prominence with Jamaican top flight outfit Harbour View FC, said among his Jamaica clients who are currently fulfilling their contracts outside the USA are

“Damion Lowe [Norway], Brian Brown [Albania], Cory Burke [Austria], and Kevaughn Frater [India], to name a few”.

Ralph, who also paraded his skills for Russia' Rubin Kazan between 2005 and 2007 when injury slowed his career, said while “younger players” require “more attention” they have, under trying circumstances, exhibited an exemplary high level of maturity.

“As it relates to our young players they certainly require a bit more attention in these unprecedented times. So far though, they have handled the situation maturely by following the the individual workout plans given by their respective clubs.

“The environments created by their respective clubs have been good and the players are supported well by the staff members, if needed.

“The players understand we are all facing this pandemic, and staying inside and adhering to the social distancing guidelines is key to combating this virus,” Ralph noted.

The vice-president in charge of US operations for the Stellar Group global football agency said that while collaboration during COVID-19 may suit the greater good in some aspects of life, his company would have no need to seek outside help in addressing the needs of clients in these unprecedented and extraordinary times.

“In terms of collaborating with other agents to support our clients overseas,this isn't necessary given our company's structure. Our colleagues in their respective markets provide full support for our clients in those markets, so this isn't an issue for us at the moment,” said Ralph.

Football, like the rest of the world, is desperate to see the light of day from the cloud-cover darkness of the coronavirus. But at the rate of the virus' global spread, its stunning figures of more than two million infections and near 150,000 deaths, there are no signs that a turnaround will come anytime soon.

“It is very difficult for anyone to forecast when football will actually return and how things will look post-COVID-19. I would hope that we can see a few leagues returning to play by July/August this year.

“I'm assuming these games will start behind closed doors until there is a safe way of ensuring the safety of the players and staff workers. The future is very uncertain, but I'm optimistic we will get through this together,” stated Ralph.