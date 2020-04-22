Football club reaches out to Waterhouse's most vulnerable in COVID-19 response

Tank-Weld Metals and Waterhouse FC recently teamed up to assist the most vulnerable members of the community in which both the business and the football club are situated.

With the country and its citizens reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have seen their sources of income reduced to a trickle or dry up.

With the elderly in the population being the most vulnerable, Tank-Weld and Waterhouse FC partnered to give assistance to those most in need.

The project saw the distribution of over nine hundred food packages across a number of areas within the broader Waterhouse community .

Project manager, Devena Duncan-Stone, who is the Fiwi Centre manager, explained the thought process behind the venture.

“The shutting of local bars and layoffs of jobs [with no money from the Government yet], and also the reduction from remittances means that there is less money in our communities.

“Hence, the elderly and some children will be even more vulnerable than usual at this time, with many of them not [being] pensioners and are not on [the Government's education assistance programme] PATH,” she said.

There were members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force on location to ensure that order and social distance were maintained.

Several Tank-Weld-branded bags were packaged with goods and Waterhouse FC General Manager Kerry-Ann Robinson, along with some players, distributed the packages in the communities of Dust, Samacan, Psalms Avenue Benevolent Centre, Dwedney Road, Australia Road, Balcombe Drive and to churches, among other groups.

The Waterhouse footballers played an integral part through their jovial spirit and fleet of cars that transported the packages from the Fiwi Centre. They, along with community volunteers, distributed the goods to the people in need.

“The reception of the packages from the people was overwhelming with gratitude and great appreciation to Tank-Weld,” said Duncan-Stone.

“Many people were taken aback by such generosity. The donation has reached the heart of the community's vulnerable who need it the most, and it's because of the channel used to deliver the packages, there's no politics involved,” she added.

Waterhouse FC vice-captain, Shawn Lawes, was delighted to be given the opportunity to play a role in the project.

“It's always a good feeling to give back, especially to the elderly and less fortunate people, not just in these times, but always. So for me it's a pleasure to meet and greet them; the smiles on their faces is unexplainable,” he said.

Waterhouse FC were leading the Red Stripe Premier League when it was stopped in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

— Dwayne Richards