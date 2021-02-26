PHOTO: Football-flavoured farewell

(From left) Brother Shamar Shelton brother of the deceased, Reggae Boyz chaplain Reverned Al Miller, former Reggae Boy Ricardo Gardner; Concacaf director of Member

Associations Affairs Horace Reid, former Reggae Boy Ian Goodison; Reggae Boyz Head Coach Theodore Whitmore; Concacaf's senior manager — One Concacaf and

Caribbean Projects, Howard McIntosh and JFF Vice-President Raymond Anderson pose for pictures at the funeral service for Luton Shelton at Fellowship Tabernacle in

Kingston yesterday. (Photo: Leo Hudson)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT