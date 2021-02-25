Football-loving Dean Fraser hits high note with 'One Love' award
JAMAICA's master saxophonist Dean Fraser was one of five musicians honoured by the Masters and Celebrities at what would have been the 40th staging of the Bob Marley One Love Football Festival on Ash Wednesday.
The annual festival, which usually features a number of celebrities, musicians and retired football players, was reduced to an awards ceremony during which Johnny Clarke, Robin “Jerry” Small, Cornel Campbell and Glendon “Admiral” Bailey were also recognised for their contribution to the entertainment industry.
Fraser could not hide his delight at being honoured for his work in music.
“I am really humbled and I really appreciate this award. It is so good for your peers to recognise you, the people who you see in the streets every day,” he said.
“Big up to Clive 'Busy' Campbell and his team, and I just want to tell them that I really and truly appreciate this award,” noted Fraser.
A lifelong fan of Boys' Town Football Club, Fraser spoke of having his “own seat” at National Stadium when games were played, as he reminisced about a time when fans packed the stadium to watch Premier League football.
“I really don't know a lot about the sport but I am a Boys' Town fan from the days of the great rivalries between Boys' Town and Harbour View.[That]was the heights of football in Jamaica,” Fraser said.
He also spoke of his desire to see a return of those types of crowds to the stadium to support local football once again.
“I just hope that the football would get back to that level. I am not talking about playing level, I am talking about support level, when people would just cram the stadium and make noise for their favourite team and you see magic happen. I just hope that it can go back to that.”
Back in those days Fraser would perform the national anthem before games, and he remembers distinctly having to dress appropriately before a Premier League final.
“During that time I used to play the national anthem at these matches, so it was a big thing. And I remember when I came out in red and yellow because I was playing the anthem with Boys' Town and Harbour View playing in the final. Those were great [and] exciting times. I really hope we can get back to that,” the outstanding instrumentalist said.
Fraser also expressed sadness at the effect COVID-19 has had on both the music and sporting industries, but advised that people should remain safe until the threat associated with the virus is a thing of the past.
“It's tragic, really and we just have to wait this out. It's rough on [our musicians] and it's rough on them [sportspeople] too. I hope it's not too long from now, but I just hope every man just keep safe and do the [social] distancing and regular hand wash and keep safe, because it's most important. I [am] just asking everybody to keep themselves safe and sound until it [virus] goes away,” he stated.
— Dwayne Richards
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy