Football siblings grateful no life lost in fire that destroyed their home

Reggae Boy and Waterhouse FC goalkeeper Akeem Chambers and his brother Tafari Chambers, who is a member of Harbour View FC, were both victims of an early morning inferno that gutted their three-bedroom home last Saturday.

The wooden structure, which was located off Olympic Way, was reduced to rubble by the fire that destroyed all the belongings of the occupants of the dwelling.

Akeem, who is the older of the two brothers, explained what happened.

“About 2:30 in the morning when I woke up, I saw smoke in the ceiling. When I ran outside I saw fire coming from my neighbour's house and when I went back inside, I saw fire in the whole area.

“I lost appliances, my passport, my child's passport, clothes – everything,” he said.

Even in the face of tragedy Chambers sought a reason to be thankful.

“Fortunately, no life was lost and I am grateful for that.”

He also explained about the immediate support he has received in light of the tragedy.

“I have already gotten great support from my club Waterhouse, the community and my family,” said Akeem.

Waterhouse FC Head Coach Marcel Gayle, who visited the area after the fire, spoke of his own devastation at the incident.

“This is really heart-rending. He lived here for 21 years and waking up and seeing it gone in a flash...

“If you look on the structure, everything is gone. I personally am devastated. I can't fathom every belongings, every clothes, furniture, important documents – all manner of things have gone up in smoke,” he said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for persons interested in making donations for the players who must now pick up the pieces, even as the country remains in partial lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Dwayne Richards