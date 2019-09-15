WATERHOUSE FC VS HARBOUR VIEW FC — Former champs put unbeaten record on the line

Last year's beaten finalists Waterhouse FC and Harbour View FC will be seeking to preserve their unbeaten records when they square off on match day three of the 2019/20 Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) season at Drewsland stadium today at 7:00 pm.

Harbour View with 2-1 and 3-0 scorelines against Mount Pleasant FA and Cavalier FC, respectively, currently occupy second position on six points, while Waterhouse, who registered 1-0 and 2-0 wins over Dunbeholden and promoted Vere United, are in third, also on six points.

Both teams will enter today's contest with their tails high, particularly the Howard Cephas-coached Harbour View, who have shown glittering form in their opening matches, much to the delight of their fans.

But while confident that they can continue their rich vein of form, Harbour View's technical director Gregory Bartley believes the team still has a lot of scope for improvement.

“They have confidence in themselves. We're playing a system that they're slowly buying into…I think they're slowly getting to believe in the coaches and the system that they play. As the season goes by we'll just get better and better.

“This is just the beginning; it's early days yet and we are just trying to find our footing in the competition,” said Bartley.

John Luca Levee, Kevon Farquharson, Tevin Scott, Jabari Howell, Kemar Bennett, Mark Alves, Romario Campbell, Bebeto McDonald and Norman Campbell are expected to be the lead players in Harbour View's charge.

The Marcel Gayle-conditioned Waterhouse on the other hand, are yet to really impress, but have done just enough to get by opponents thus far.

Minimal improvements were shown in Waterhouse's recent outing against Vere United, who really tested their mettle, following their unconvincing display against Dunbeholden in their first contest.

Waterhouse were expected to brush aside a Vere team playing lower-tier Super League football just last season, but instead struggled at times to break down the defence.

That was of some concern for Gayle, who acknowledged that more improvement will be required, especially heading into today's game which will be their toughest task to date.

“It wasn't a comfortable win (against Vere) but we are satisfied. I mean two goals, a clean sheet and we did what we expected to do,” noted Gayle.

Former Tivoli Gardens striker Colorado Murray and Stephen Williams, who has now scored in both games, will be expected to lead from the front, with Kenroy Howell, Tramaine Stewart, and Andre Fletcher, among others in support.