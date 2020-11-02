Former footballer 'Chicken' Mason hailed as a benevolent individual

Former Jamaica footballer Leonard “Chicken” Mason, who died Saturday morning in the United States at age 72, was described as a benevolent individual, particularly supportive of the institutions which aided his growth.

“He was a person who did a lot for people and his school Excelsior High and his clubs Santos and Real Mona,” Carlton “Spanner” Dennis, Mason's friend and Santos club stalwart, told the Jamaica Observer.

“He would help players who had fallen on hard times. He would contribute a lot, but he wouldn't want any fanfare about what he had done. Chicken Mason is one of the nicest people you could ever know. I am devastated but it [death] is a part of life — he was one of the good guys,” Dennis said.

Huntley “Junior” Green, who played schoolboy and club football alongside Mason, said the diminutive former striker was devoted to his roots.

“He was very loyal to the club because whenever he came home [to visit] after he migrated he would represent Santos during the premier league season. He was also supportive of his alma mater Excelsior.

“He was just that type of a person — nothing was ever too hard for him. He was benevolent, so whenever the school needed anything he was there,” Green said.

Mason, who attended university in the US and was an accountant based in New York, battled colon cancer up to the time of his passing.

“He and I had a very close relationship right up to his death. He underwent several operations and the doctors felt there was not much more they could do for him,” Green told the Observer.

Mason played Manning Cup football for Excelsior in the mid-1960s, and represented local clubs Real Mona and Santos.

His name is famously etched in Jamaica football's history, scoring in the island's first victory (1-0) over regional heavyweights Mexico in 1972 at the National Stadium.

Green, who was the team manager at Santos when the iconic Winthorpe “Jackie” Bell took over as coach, said Mason was an “excellent striker”, committed to the greater good of the collective.

“He followed in his father's footsteps — his father used to play for Jamaica as well. He played up front as a striker, a very excellent striker. He was an asset to any team in his time; he was a team player,” Green told the Observer.

Dennis, a long-time coach at Santos, said Mason was a dependable player who did his talking by his deeds on the pitch.

“He was a quiet individual — he really didn't speak a lot, but he made his football do the talking,” he said.

“He was a short person, but very dynamic as a player. He was a player you could depend on; he was a marksman and he had a good sense of the ball game. His movements up front made him hard to mark because he was busy inside the [penalty] box,” Dennis continued.