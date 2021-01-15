Former Hydel hurdler Hemmings picks up US collegiate award

Former Hydel High School hurdler Trishauna Hemmings was on Wednesday named the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Women's Track Performer of the Week after setting a personal best 8.29 seconds in the preliminaries of the 60m hurdles at the Orange and Purple Elite meet held at Clemson University on Saturday.

Hemmings, who is a senior at Clemson and is coached by Jamaican Lennox Graham, also attended Hinds Community College and is now ranked second in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One and 11th in Clemson school history.

She eventually finished second in the final of the event later in the day, running 8.31 seconds behind Cha'Mia Rothwell, who clocked 8.26 seconds. Another Jamaican, Sidney Marshall, running unattached, placed fourth in 8.70 seconds.

Hemmings' previous best was 8.39 seconds set at the 2020 ACC Indoors championships and she also contested the 300m, running 38.95 seconds.

