Coming of age

WEST INDIES were beaten badly by hosts New Zealand in the recent two-Test series, but a spattering of battling performances would have heartened some Caribbean fans.

Jermaine Blackwood was the standout batsman for the visitors in the 0-2 defeat, compiling 216 runs in four innings, including a combative century in the first Test.

The Jamaican's batting average of 54 was by far and away the best within the West Indies camp. Captain Jason Holder was closest with 34.33.

Blackwood was also the team's top batsman on the summer tour of England. In three Tests he scored 211 runs at 35.16 as West Indies went down 1-2. His second-innings 95 guided the Windies to their stunning opening Test win against the Englishmen.

Former Jamaica cricket coach, Junior Bennett, noted that the 29-year-old's maturity has been evident since he topped the runs chart in the last season's domestic four-day championship, tallying 768 at 51.20.

“Blackwood has conditioned his mind to spend some time in the middle and it is paying off. He is more selective in his stroke play and his concentration span has improved,” he told the Jamaica Observer during a telephone interview yesterday.

However, Bennett, who has coached Blackwood at the national level, noted there is room for greater consistency.

“Blackwood still has to continue working at his game to improve his skills which will enable him to be more consistent,” he said.

In the first innings of the opening Test against New Zealand in Hamilton, the middle-order batsman was dismissed for 23 as West Indies tumbled to 138 all out in response to 519-7 declared.

When the team was forced to follow on, the free-scoring right-hander counter-attacked with 104 against the formidable New Zealand pace attack which thrived on a heavily grass-covered pitch. Lower-order batsman Alzarri Joseph struck 86.

Despite the diminutive right-hander's effort — his second career century in 33 Tests — the visitors were bowled out for 247, giving the Black Caps victory by an innings and 134 runs.

The second Test's script was similar to the first — West Indies won the toss and bowled first on a grassy surface in Wellington. And New Zealand piled on the runs before being dismissed for 460.

The West Indies first-innings reply was only 131. Blackwood's contribution was a boundary-filled 69.

Asked to follow on yet again, the regional side made 317 to suffer defeat by an innings and 12 runs.

Blackwood could not repeat his previous second-innings heroics, making only 20 before he was bowled by left-armed pacer Trent Boult attempting a loose swipe. Left-handed opener John Campbell (68), Holder (61) and rookie wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva (57) were the leading scorers.

In 2017, the last time West Indies were in New Zealand, the Caribbean men also lost both Tests by wide margins.