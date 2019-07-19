Former NBA player Butler for Digicel Jumpstart Elite Camp
CASTRIES, St Lucia — Digicel and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced yesterday that former NBA player Caron Butler will participate in the Digicel NBA Jumpstart Elite Camp at Centre of Excellence in Macoya, Trinidad and Tobago July 20-21.
The Elite Camp, to be run over two days, is for the top participants from the Digicel/NBA Jumpstart Programme and will feature more than 30 of the top Under-14 and Under-16 players, including 20 boys and 14 girls from four countries across the Caribbean.
The majority of participants were invited following their performance at Digicel NBA Jumpstart clinics that were held in Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica and Barbados earlier this year.
Digicel and the NBA will select the top 14 boys and girls from the Elite Camp to receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the United States, where they will scrimmage against local youth teams; attend an NBA game and experience a private city tour, among other activities.
The 2019 Digicel NBA Jumpstart Basketball clinics, which are run by NBA assistant coaches and NBA International Basketball Operations staff, provided on-court training to more than 200 participants from three countries. The Elite Camp will provide the top players with a chance to develop their skills alongside their peers from across the region.
“Digicel is working with the NBA to find and develop some of the best young basketball talent in the Caribbean. The local clinics provided an opportunity for players from each country to learn from NBA coaches, while also showcasing their talent. Those who will be going to the Elite Camp will benefit from expert-level coaching from the NBA team, including former NBA player Caron Butler,” said Digicel group marketing director Claudia Nieves.
“This year, friends and family can watch their loved ones compete in the Digicel NBA Jumpstart Basketball camps on Digicel's social media pages,” she added.
Since March 2015, Digicel and the NBA have enjoyed a multi-year partnership that delivers live games and extensive NBA programming to more than 25 Caribbean territories through SportsMax and the PlayGo app — making Digicel the official communications partner of the NBA in the region.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy