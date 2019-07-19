Former NBA player Butler for Digicel Jumpstart Elite Camp

CASTRIES, St Lucia — Digicel and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced yesterday that former NBA player Caron Butler will participate in the Digicel NBA Jumpstart Elite Camp at Centre of Excellence in Macoya, Trinidad and Tobago July 20-21.

The Elite Camp, to be run over two days, is for the top participants from the Digicel/NBA Jumpstart Programme and will feature more than 30 of the top Under-14 and Under-16 players, including 20 boys and 14 girls from four countries across the Caribbean.

The majority of participants were invited following their performance at Digicel NBA Jumpstart clinics that were held in Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica and Barbados earlier this year.

Digicel and the NBA will select the top 14 boys and girls from the Elite Camp to receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the United States, where they will scrimmage against local youth teams; attend an NBA game and experience a private city tour, among other activities.

The 2019 Digicel NBA Jumpstart Basketball clinics, which are run by NBA assistant coaches and NBA International Basketball Operations staff, provided on-court training to more than 200 participants from three countries. The Elite Camp will provide the top players with a chance to develop their skills alongside their peers from across the region.

“Digicel is working with the NBA to find and develop some of the best young basketball talent in the Caribbean. The local clinics provided an opportunity for players from each country to learn from NBA coaches, while also showcasing their talent. Those who will be going to the Elite Camp will benefit from expert-level coaching from the NBA team, including former NBA player Caron Butler,” said Digicel group marketing director Claudia Nieves.

“This year, friends and family can watch their loved ones compete in the Digicel NBA Jumpstart Basketball camps on Digicel's social media pages,” she added.

Since March 2015, Digicel and the NBA have enjoyed a multi-year partnership that delivers live games and extensive NBA programming to more than 25 Caribbean territories through SportsMax and the PlayGo app — making Digicel the official communications partner of the NBA in the region.