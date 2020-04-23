FORMER Jamaica footballer Ricardo Fuller is lamenting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has, for now, put the brakes on his ambition to acquire a UEFA B coaching licence.

“There's the last part of the UEFA B badge that I need to complete. That's where I was at and then the pandemic struck, and I haven't been able to go out,” Fuller, who lives in England, said when he spoke to the Jamaica Observer via telephone.

Around the world, sport is at a standstill due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has so far led to over 180,000 reported deaths resulting from in excess of 2.5 million confirmed cases.

“It's tough, not only for me. It's the entire world feeling it — sports, businesses, the public, all sectors of the world. I'm following the safety measures and protocols put in place by the Government.

“We're allowed out for essential services like going to supermarket or pharmacy or for emergency such as medical aid. With what's going on with this crazy pandemic we just have to do what is necessary to preserve lives and safety of the family,” he said.

Fuller, 40, has Level Two certification in coaching, whereas the UEFA B badge is Level Three. The upgrade would qualify him to join an academy which falls under the authority of the England Football Association.

But while wrestling with the disappointments, Fuller, who played football professionally in Britain for 16 years, said he relishes spending time with his tight-knit family.

With his wife, Fuller has an eight-year-old son and one-year-old daughter who both celebrate their birthdays next month.

“I train my son because there's no football playing, and there's no coaching involved whether you're doing your badge or managing a team or playing [competitively].

“Being with them [the family] and working with him helps me — both my mindset as well as my fitness because, though I'm 40, I still have to exercise, I still have to jog around. So, I'm basically using one stone to kill two, three, four, five birds, you know,” said the retired Reggae Boyz striker.

Though fortunate that he and his family reside on a spacious property situated in the north-west county of Cheshire, Fuller said adhering to stay-at-home guidelines comes with its challenges.

“We can walk around or jog around or ride around; there's greenery: grass and trees. We have stuff for the kids to do and every day we try to do something different.

“But it's mind-bending; we've been locked down for three to four weeks and that's to continue for more weeks. It's not something that people will find easy to deal with — to be constantly in the house,” he told the Observer.

He said settling into routines, similar to those he had as a professional player, has helped.

“The first two weeks or so were tough because I was used to getting out to training or watching some [training] sessions going on.

“What you can do is to just develop a routine. While I was playing I developed a routine, as a professional football player, in which you eat, you sleep, you train, you do gym work – so I developed that in the 15-16 years as a professional player.

“Being locked down now I've developed a routine for the past three to four weeks, but your mind has to be strong for that – though people with a certain 'house rat' kind of mentality won't have these problems because they are used to staying indoors as much as possible,” Fuller explained.