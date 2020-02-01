Former Reggae Girl Alicia Wilson-Lopez : her journey from Flanker to the world

MCALLEN, Texas — Alicia Wilson-Lopez is one of those individuals who boasts an inspiring story of how hard work, determination, and faith in God took her from the proverbial rags to riches.

While dreaming of making it big in sport one day, Wilson-Lopez, a former Reggae Girlz star, never thought that her more recognised achievements would have come through football, as netball was her first love.

But like any ambitious teenager growing up in Montego Bay, Wilson-Lopez was keen on testing her versatility and as a result went off the court and onto the field to play football with her male counterparts at Herbert Morrison Technical High School.

After graduating Herbert Morrison, Wilson-Lopez moved on to G C Foster College where she toyed with track and field, as well as volleyball, during which she made Jamaica's Under-21 team to a Caribbean Championship.

Little did she know that her life at the St Catherine-based university was about to change.

“In the evening time I used to play soccer with the guys at G C Foster and even Xavier [Gilbert, a renowned women's football coach] was one of my batchmates at the time and so the National Under-23 women's team came to camp at G C Foster and Neville “Bertis” Bell was a coach at the time. So, Xavier and the guys said, 'coach we have a baller we want you to look at' and he [Bell] invited me over,” Wilson-Lopez told the Jamaica Observer.

She continued: “I made the final cut and my first National team and that was in 1999, but after making the team I realised that I wasn't up to the level that I needed to be based on the other players I saw around me. So while I was very athletic and I learn very quickly, I knew I needed to develop and so I used the empty rooms at G C Foster, got my cones and started knocking balls against the wall, constantly dribbling through the cones and also work on my fitness.

“I was selected for the next senior national team camp and Coach Christopher Bender named me captain of the team, because when I went in, I was really fit and my work rate was very high and I was a no-nonsense kind of person. I just had that mentality in practice and so when international games come up, you're going to get the same thing.”

The athletic ability and defensive aggression of Wilson-Lopez, who is known as “Dread” to her peers, eventually attracted overseas attention in the year 2000 and she was later recommended by Bender for a transfer to William Carey University in Mississippi.

During her five years at William Carey, Wilson-Lopez maintained a high standard, being named among All-conference and All-region teams and even earned Player of the Year accolades. Those accomplishments also led to her recent induction in the school's Hall of Fame.

Upon acquiring a bachelor's degree in psychology from William Carey and a master's at University of West Florida, Wilson-Lopez continued to represent the Reggae Girlz and rubbed shoulders with American legend Mia Hamm and Canadian idol Christine Sinclair, who recently achieved the all-time goalscoring world record at 185 goals.

From there, she branched out into the professional realm spending a year at Asheville Splash and then at New Jersey Wildcats, where she was teammates with Karina Leblanc and Tobin Heath, among others, before doing three years at Icelandic club KR Reykjavík.

There she made 35 appearances and scored twice, complementing her 60 appearances and six goals with Jamaica's national team.

She later got married to Costa Rican Oscar Lopez and gave birth to daughters Kiana, 11, and seven-year-old Sydney, which eventually propelled her into coaching.

Despite the challenges along the way, the 40-year-old, who is the current head coach of Navarro College in Corsicana, situated here in Texas, says she has no regrets about her journey.

“My journey has been amazing and it's the grace of God, because I got saved when I was 17 growing up in Flanker and it was very tough, and my parents were poor. So at that time I said, 'God, if you're real, if you're out there, I don't have nothing, like literally nothing. So if you are there I'm going to put my life in your hands and I allow you to carry me and He has to this day and I hope my life can be a testimony to other kids in the community.

“And I spoke to Mr Everton [Tomlinson] and he said he wants me to go back, especially to the western part of Jamaica, and do some forums and speak to young people and not just even young women, but young people and let them know that I was one of them where they were and I was able to make it and they can too,” Wilson-Lopez shared.

“I have travelled the world and played soccer all over, achieved so much and today I am giving the opportunity to others. God has blessed me to be able to be in a position to give scholarships to young women to come and play for the school that I work with.

“I've had players from Ghana, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Grenada, Bermuda, Netherlands, Spain, England, Japan, and Jamaica, of course, because I want to give back to where I am from,” she added.

Wilson-Lopez, who is also a part of the Reggae Girlz coaching staff for the ongoing Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers here, welcomes the opportunity to lend her expertise to the women's programme. She, along with Andrew Price and David Gough, is an assistant to Head Coach Hubert Busby.

“I don't need any money or any benefits from it because I've been around it so long and I would want to help in any capacity. It's a privilege and an honour; I am enjoying every moment because it is a professional environment, the players are aware and they know how to operate, totally different from what it was in 2014,” she noted.

Having already written her story, Wilson-Lopez had sound words of encouragement for aspiring players to take a page out of her book.

“Put God first and take your academics seriously because for you to get an opportunity, you have to do your schoolwork and so if you can balance football and academics it would make life easy.

“Because you might not be the best player — and when I got the scholarship I was not the best player — but my game evolved, so they need to know that they have to be disciplined and learn to follow instructions, pay attention to details and don't take things for granted. So girls back home in Jamaica, you have to step up, you have to want it and you have to be hungry,” Wilson-Lopez urged.

“But that said, they are going to need more help from the coaches who are preparing them and the federation [Jamaica Football Federation] needs to step in as well and create a pool where every month, at least two weekends they have camp, so there's some development, because if they don't do that, those kids in Jamaica will never get the opportunity.”