Foska Oats bats for community cricket

Now in its 13th year, the National Community Cricket Championship is a social development initiative implemented by the Social Development Commission (SDC), under the guidance of the Ministry of Local Government & Community Development and has benefited from the addition of three new partners, one of which is Foska Oats.

This programme attracts on average 300 community teams each year, unearthing a lot of hidden talent, through the support of both local businesses and a few corporate entities.

Brand Manager Marsha-Lee Stewart, who spoke at the launch of the Super 8's last week, said, “Foska Oats is proud to partner with the Social Development Commission in this year's staging of its T20 National Community Cricket Championship. Cricket has been a long-standing legacy as the sport of the Caribbean.

“Caribbean Foods Limited (CFL) and Foska Oats continue to show their commitment to Jamaica's development through various initiatives, past and present, focused on youth development, education and grass roots sports activities.

“We therefore saw it fit to participate with a total sponsorship of $3.345 million, inclusive of $2 million in cash support towards this year's T20 National Cricket Championship.”

The SDC was delighted to have Foska on board as a sponsor of the largest cricketing event in the country.

“Having observed Foska's commitment to community outreach programmes, and sports in particular, we are delighted to have the brand on board for this the 13th staging of this competition,” said Terrence Richards, senior programmes coordinator at the SDC.

“We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership, as we work together for the health and well-being of communities across Jamaica.”

“This investment is only one of several that the company has introduced over the years to assist in the development of Jamaica and the education and development of the Jamaican people,” said Christopher Ramson, managing director of CFL. “The company currently undertakes school feeding programmes, mentorship and outreach initiatives, spearheaded by its Foska brand, that sees schools across Jamaica supported with rolled oats which aid in their breakfast and nutritional programme.

“CFL will continue to play an integral role in supporting Jamaica's development as well as providing a wholesome and healthy Jamaican-made product.”

Marsha-Lee Stewart also commended the SDC for its efforts in community building.

“Foska Oats salutes the efforts of the SDC and believes with a mix of youth, experience, national pride, teamwork, and the will to fight to the very end, Jamaicans will make any insurmountable odds be just another small challenge that we as a people can overcome and be victorious,” said Stewart.

The competition is now at the quarter-final stages but will take a break after the semi-finalists have been decided due to the upcoming national holidays.

— Dwayne Richards