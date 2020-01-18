Four meets on today as athletics season picks up steam

There will be four development meets on today across the island as the athletics season picks up steam with the top schools slowly beginning to show their mettle.

Most of the focus will be at G C Foster College where there will be two meets — Central Hurdles and Relays and the G C Foster Throws. The Corporate Area will have the McKenley/Wint Invitational Meet at Calabar High School, and in St Ann, there will be the North Central Development Meet.

Preparations were in high gear for the dual Central Hurdles & Relays/G C Foster Throws with the organisers putting the finishing touches to the plans for another successful event.

The meet is scheduled at G C Foster College beginning at 8:30 am with the 4x800m relays.

Registration closed on Thursday at midnight, but several clubs and institutions had already completed their registration or were in the process of registering. Those included G C Foster, MVP, UTech, MICO and The UWI, as well as Edwin Allen, Holmwood Technical, Excelsior, St Jago, Jamaica College, and Kingston College.

The meet is a calendar event on the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association schedule of events and is well sought after by the track and field community as it embraces all hurdle events, a number of relays and track events based on the requests of the coaches as well as the full gamut of field events including discus, shot put, javelin and the jumps.

According to Chester McCarthy, chairman of the organising committee, the new event this year is the 800m for clubs and institutions only.

Kingston College's Aryamanya Rodgers will make his long-awaited return to the track in the 2,000m steeplechase. The Ugandan got injured early in the last schoolboy football season.

Meanwhile, the fifth staging of the McKenley/Wint Track and Field Classic will again see schools competing for cash prizes in a two-event championship in the long jump and the 1,500m.

The meet is named in honour of Herb McKenley and Dr Arthur Wint — two Calabar stalwarts and Jamaican legends who put the small island on the global map in 1948.

Action begins at 8:30 am with the 400m hurdles and all eyes will be on the 100 metres that will close the event at 6:20 pm, as the next sprint star could emerge.