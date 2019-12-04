Four shoot to lead in school basketball leagues

ST CATHERINE, Campion College, Camperdown High, and Kingston College are leaders in their respective zones of the 2019/2020 Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) High School Boys Southern Basketball Conference (SBC) Under-16 and Under-19 Leagues at the halfway mark up to last Friday.

St Catherine High lead Zone 'A' of the Under-16 competition with 13 points, followed by Ardenne High, also on 13. Both have won six matches and lost one each. Wolmer's Boys' are third with 11 points, followed by Camperdown High (eight), Old Harbour High (eight), Calabar High (seven), and Meadowbrook High (six).

Zone 'B' has defending champions Campion College leading with 19 points from 10 games, followed by Jamaica College (17), Excelsior High (16), St George's College (13), Kingston College (12), Vauxhall High (12), and St Jago High (eight).

Meanwhile, defending Under-19 champions Camperdown High lead Zone 'A' with 12 points, winning all six matches. They are followed by Old Harbour (11), Calabar (10), St Catherine (nine), Wolmer's Boys' (six), Ardenne High (six), and Meadowbrook High (six).

Zone 'B' has Kingston College with 19 points from 10 games, trailed by Jamaica College (15), all-island champions St George's College (13), Excelsior (12), Campion College (11), St Andrew Technical High School (10), St Jago (nine), and Hydel Group (nine).

So far the teams that have hit the three-digit mark are defending Under-16 champions Campion College, who scored 111-22 against Bridgeport High, and 112-14 in the return game, and 110-26 against St Jago.

Only champions Camperdown and former champions Calabar have registered three-digit victories in the Under-19 League. Camperdown crushed Meadowbrook 102-17, while Calabar whipped Meadowbrook 121-45.

Matches played in the Under-16 League last Tuesday saw Jamaica College (JC) defeating Kingston College 56-36 at Kingston College. Xavier Keyes, 17 points and 10 rebounds; Kymani Phillips, 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Jonah Cooper, 12 points and eight rebounds, led JC, while Jaleel Burke, with 14 points, responded for Kingston College.

In other matches, Vauxhall High got past St Jago 33-31, led by Akeem Humphrey's 10 points, while Tajae Clarke got 17 for the losers, and Campion College swamped Bridgeport High 112-14, with Jonathan Morgan leading the onslaught with 24 points and 18 rebounds.

In Under-19 games last week Tuesday, Kingston College defeated Jamaica College 56-28, with Mitchell Bailey leading the charge with 21 points and 16 rebounds, and Andre Johnson with 12 points, while Travis Turner got 12 points for the losing side.

In other games, St Jago beat St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) 52-30 with Jordane Johnson bagging 25 points and 16 rebounds for the victors, while Campion defeated Hydel High 91-58, with Jossen Deer bagging 21 points and 11 rebounds.

