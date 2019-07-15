Fowler promises Jamaica rally against hosts England

LIVERPOOL, England — Jamaica's netball captain Jhaniele Fowler vowed that her team will bounce back from yesterday's loss to South Africa by beating hosts England in today's start of the second stage of the World Cup preliminaries.

Match time is 3:00 pm (9:00 am Jamaican time) at M&S Bank Arena.

“We are not in danger of not making the semi-finals because we have depth. We have a very good team and it's just for us to hold our heads up and not let this loss get into our heads,” she told journalists during the mixed zone after a slow start saw them slip to a 52-55 loss to South Africa.

Number five-ranked South Africa stayed perfect in three games to top Group C of the first round of preliminary matches, while previously unbeaten Jamaica, who are rated second in the world, finished with four points after their two wins.

There is history between the third-ranked England Roses and Jamaica — both teams have often traded punches for third while Australia and New Zealand battle for the gold medal.

Jamaica's last medal in a World Cup was bronze in 2007, and they were fourth in 2011 and 2015.

Like Jamaica, England have never won World Cup gold, but they took home bronze in 2011 and 2015.

At the Commonwealth Games in April last year, the Sunshine Girls won bronze, while England stunned hosts Australia in the final to capture gold.

Last October the Sunshine Girls swept to a 3-0 home series win against an under-strength England side, but that is expected to have little bearing today.

Fowler noted that the adversity might get the best out of the Sunshine Girls when they clash with the Roses.

“We meet England in the next round, and we have to go in and win that or else we [could be] out of the competition very early, and we do not want that. We make it hard for ourselves — we must have loved the challenge why we did, so we just have to start hard against England.

“It's just for us to deal with the nerves going into a big game and making sure that we capitalise on our starts. Most definitely, it [the defeat to South Africa] is a wake-up call for us because poor starts are not going to get us over the line,” she said.

The star goal shooter said Jamaica will have to shake off the nerves which she felt affected them yesterday.

“Turnovers, those are what have been killing us. The first two games we played in the round we had a heap of turnovers but because we were much stronger than those teams we won. But teams like England turnovers are going to kill us if we continue to [commit] them.

“I know that in the build-up [to the match against South Africa] everybody was chatting about how important this game was. I think it got into some of our heads… and our hands were a bit wet and sweaty because of the nerves. I felt as captain I should have probably started better than I did. I was a culprit of the poor start as well,” Fowler said.

The Jamaicans will have a break from competitive action tomorrow before they face Scotland and Uganda on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.