ANOTHER CRACKER!

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran a sparkling 10.74 seconds (0.2m/s) to win the women's 100m at the Athletissima Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday, just outside of her joint world leading 10.73 seconds run at the Jamaican Championships three weeks ago.

After a faulty start to the race, Fraser-Pryce got off to a fast start before running away from the field to record her 11th sub-10.8 seconds mark, making up for her sub-par performance at the Prefontaine Classic in California last weekend.

After her brilliant performance, Fraser-Pryce told reporters, “I came to Lausanne in a very happy state of mind despite a poor performance in Stanford. I am delighted with 10.74 today, such ups and downs make sure that you do not take anything for granted and do not get complacent.

“It is a long season this year, I am feeling great. Let's see how the season progresses; I will happily embrace anything that the season will throw at me. I am going to enjoy and do my best.”

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith was well-beaten into second place in 10.91 seconds with the in-form Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou third in 10.93 seconds.

Stephenie-Ann McPherson ran a season's best 50.88 seconds for third in a women's 400m race that saw the 23-year-old meet record being broken by the brilliant Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain in a season's best 49.17 seconds.

Shericka Jackson was eighth in 52.35 seconds.

Naser and Nigeria's rising star Aminatou Seyni separated themselves from the field and battled over the last 80 metres to the finish line.

Seyni caught Naser with about 40 metres to go but the Bahrain athlete was stronger and got to the line first to beat the previous meet record of 49.45 set in 1996 by France's Marie Jose Perec.

Seyni ran a national record and personal best 49.19 seconds.

National champion Ronald Levy had to settle for third in the men's 110m hurdles in 13.25 seconds, just off his season's best 13.23 seconds set in Kingston at the National Championships.

Spain's in-form Orlano Ortega won in 13.05 seconds, holding off the American Daniel Roberts, who clocked 13.11 seconds after making a mid race adjustment to recover from a slow start.

Janieve Russell's season's best 55.13 seconds was good for fourth in the women's 400m hurdles as American Shamier Little won in 53.73 seconds ahead of the Czech Republic's Zuzana Hejnova in 54.11 seconds.

Shanieka Ricketts and Kimberly Williams were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the women's triple jump event won by World and Olympic champion Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia with 14.69m (0.0m/s).

Ricketts, the national champion, had a best mark of 14.65m (0.2m/s) while Williams, the Commonwealth Games champion, got out to 14.52m (0.6m/s).

Tajay Gayle was also fourth in the men's long jump with 8.13m (-0.9m/s) the same mark as third-placed Luvo Manyonga of South Africa.

National indoor and outdoors record holder and Commonwealth Games champion Danniel Thomas-Dodd also claimed fourth place in the women's shot put with 18.36m.