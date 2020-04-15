Splendid innings

Winford Fitz-Herbet “Freddie” Green was no ordinary athlete and, in fact, he is said to have personified what the Kingston College (KC) spirit is today, and could be described as one of, if not, the greatest sportsmen to grace that famed institution.

The legendary Green, who was also a reputed sports administrator, died on Monday at the age of 88.

Green was a member of KC's first winning Manning Cup team in 1949 alongside the legendary George Thompson.

He repeated as Manning Cup champion in 1950 and helped KC with their second Champs success in 1950 and also became Sunlight Cup cricket champion the same year. It was a remarkable distinction second to none.

KC had a number of outstanding multifaceted student athletes like Mabrico Ventura, Mickey Vernon, Franklyn Morant, and Trevor “Jumpy” Harris. Green was ranked among the best, being captain of the Manning Cup team and vice-captain of the athletics and cricket teams.

Kirk Douglas, who entered KC as a nine-year-old in 1964, remembers Green very well as someone who helped to shape his life.

Douglas has also attained legendary status, having been a member of six of KC's 14-straight Champs-winning streak between 1962 and 1975.

“That fighting spirit came mainly from Bishop Gibson, the first headmaster, who instilled all those attributes in the boys, and Green would have been one of his better disciples,” said Douglas.

“KC had a run from 1962 to 1975, and in that time we had a group of old boys who dealt with sports mainly at KC, but track and field in particular, and that group included Freddie Green, Howard Aris, George Thompson of football fame but was very heavy into track and field, and Foggy Burrows led the group,” he added.

“I started track in 1966, and those were the people who were around, and that's how I came to know Freddie Green.”

Douglas, who also won a basketball title in 1972, said he and Green grew even closer after he left school.

“In later life I came to know him very well and, as a matter of fact, his second and last marriages took place at my home,” Douglas recalled.

“Decency is the first word I would say about him. Very knowledgeable about a lot of sports, including volleyball, football, tracks, and cricket,” noted Douglas.

After his days as a student at KC, Green would return and coach KC to victory in the Manning Cup competition in 1951 and 1952, remaining one of the youngest coaches to achieve that feat in the annals of schoolboy football.

Green, who also represented Jamaica at volleyball, served as director of sports at Mico College between 1960 and 1967, and was director of sports for The University of the West Indies, Mona, between 1972 and 1992, and secretary of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) from 1970 until his retirement in 2005.

KC stalwart Audley Hewitt, who attended KC in the 1950s and knew Green well, once said: “Freddie Green is a great man and one of the greatest athletes to pass through KC.”

Dr Warren Blake, president of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) and a KC alumnus between 1964 and 1971, said Green was one of the greats.

“He coached KC to Manning Cup victory just two years after playing, which is a testament not only to his playing abilities, but his leadership skills, and he went on to obtain a degree in physical education and came back to work at Kingston College where he did sterling work,” Dr Blake observed.

He continued: “He was one of the architects of KC's success in sports, and the entire Kingston College fraternity and athletics fraternity will surely miss his passing and it is with deep regret that we note his passing. A true Fortisan has passed. Fortis Forever.”

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange described Green as one of the ﬁnest athletes and sports administrators Jamaica has produced.

“Freddie Green was a kind and affable man. He was a sportsmen through and through. He was an outstanding athlete from his high school days when he represented Kingston College in three disciplines — football, cricket and track and ﬁeld — helping them to win national titles in all three. Freddie served sports faithfully throughout his life and is one of the ﬁnest athletes and sports administrators Jamaica has produced.”

Green, in a previous interview, said: “I had a wonderful experience at KC. I had the privilege of not just representing the school but interacting with Bishop Gibson, working as an assistant to G C Foster with the track team and watching Foggy Burrowes expertly select runners from mini-track meets.”

Meanwhile, Hamlin Fagon, current track coach at KC, and also an alumnus, said: “Freddie was way ahead of my time, so I did not have much personal interaction with him at school.

“He was a legend in his time, playing all three major sports, and if I remember correctly, winning all three in the same year. My only interaction with him was when he was with ISSA — gen sec, I think — He always made sure that any decision involving KC was devoid of any appearance of favouritism, so much so that we at KC sometimes thought that he went so far that we were dealt with a bit too rigidly...but never anything contrary to the actual rules at the time.

“For me personally, I had all respect for the man, even when I disagreed with his views on a matter, and those instances were very few and far between.

“I also remember his ever-calm demeanour. I never heard his voice raised in anger. Also, his steadfast focus on getting the things he believed in done properly, and orderly, and with fairness to all involved was a trait that most of us admired.

“RIEP, Sir Freddie Green.”

Listen online at jamaicaobserver.com