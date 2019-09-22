Frome end Rusea's perfect start in daCosta Cup

SPOT VALLEY, St James — Former champions Frome Technical ended Rusea's High's perfect start to the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup football competition, with a win their massive Zone B clash yesterday, while Annotto Bay High and McGrath High also extended their perfect winning runs.

Elsewhere, William Knibb Memorial and Happy Grove had their winning runs stopped.

There were wins for defending champions Clarendon College, former champions Cornwall College, and St Elizabeth Technical (STETHS).

Frome Technical beat Rusea's High for the first time since the 2015 season, thanks to a second-half goal from Zico Stone, who was scoring his third goal of the season. The win took Frome to 12 points, three more than Rusea's High's nine.

Annotto Bay extended their lead in Zone J after they clipped second-placed Brimmervale 2-1 for their fourth win of the season to improve to 12 points, five more than the losers.

McGrath High continued their fairy tale run with a 2-1 win over Enid Bennett High in Zone K, their third of the season, Peter McGregor scored a double for the winners, accounting for all four goals scored by the team so far this season.

Dinthill Technical's nightmare season continued as they lost for a third-straight game, beaten 3-2 by Charlemont High at home. They are losing losing a third game in the first round for only the second time since the 2011 season.

William Knibb Memorial had their best start cut at three wins as they gave up an early lead to lose 2-3 to Spot Valley High, despite two goals from Cristojae Daley, who has scored in all games played this season.

Daqwan Scott, Linval Linton and Kimani James were the scorers for Spot Valley High who now moves into second place in Zone C on seven points, just two behind William Knibb Memorial.

Happy Grove's winning run was halted as they were held 0-0 by Titchfield High in Zone L.

Port Antonio High moved ahead of Titchfield into second place after a 2-1 win over Fair Prospect High.

Andre Nicholson's goal gave defending champions Clarendon College a 1-0 win over Edwin Allen in Zone H, while Lennon High edged Kellits High 2-1 to take over second place.

Cornwall College stayed atop Zone A after a 3-0 win over Maldon High in Montego Bay with goals from Brandon Curate, Shaquan Reid and Calvin Stephenson.

Anchovy High moved past Green Pond High into second place after a 4-0 win over Irwin High, thanks to a double from Mark Smith, as St James High gave up an own goal for the second-straight game, but salvaged a 1-1 draw against Green Pond.

Zone D leaders Manning's School edged Godfrey Stewart High 1-0 to move to 13 points, as Belmont High scored a second win, beating Grange Hill, and Petersfield had their first win beating Maud McLeod 4-0.