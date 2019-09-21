Frome, Rusea's clash highlights full slate of matches today

FROME, Westmoreland — The Zone B clash between former champions Frome Technical and Rusea's High at Frome Sports Club — both on a three-game winning run since the start of the season — will headline a full schedule of 36 games in the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup football competition today.

Seven schools, including both protagonists meeting in the big clash at Frome, will be seeking to defend perfect win records — William Knibb Memorial in Zone C, Manchester High in Zone F, Annotto Bay High in Zone J, McGrath High in Zone K, and Happy Grove in Zone L.

Additionally, there will be four games featuring the top two teams in their respective zones — defending champions Clarendon College and Edwin Allen, joint leaders in Zone H on four points, will meet; Annotto Bay and Brimmervale High are separated by two points in Zone J; Happy Grove face Titchfield in Zone L; and Old Harbour face Central High in Zone N.

Most attention will be on the game at Frome, however, with both teams coming off good wins. Rusea's High came from a goal down to beat Green Island High 3-1 on Wednesday, while Frome Technical hammered Merlene Ottey High 6-0.

Rusea's, who have a seven-game unbeaten run against their zone rivals, will be without joint top scorer Kenroy Campbell who was sent off late on Wednesday, but Tyrique Clarke, who got a hat-trick — his team's third in three games — is expected to lead the attack along with Jeremy Coke.

Campbell and Clarke have combined to score 12 of Rusea's 18 goals scored so far.

Frome will hope the good form of Giovanni Mittoo continues, after he scored a hat-trick on Wednesday and has scored in every game his team has played so far.

The home team will be seeking their first win over Rusea's High since the 2015 season.

Clarendon College are expected to see the return of midfielder Lamar Walker who missed the team's first two games, having returned to the island after failing to secure a professional contract in Brazil.

A report in the Jamaica Observer earlier this month said the midfielder had impressed during his trials with Vasco da Gama, but the deal fell through as the club found that the player had a professional contract with Red Stripe Premier League champions Portmore United.

To further complicate the matter the transfer period had ended, and as such the player was sent back home.

the Observer has learnt, however, that he will be allowed to play for Clarendon College, as the player has been deregistered by Portmore United and, according to the Jamaica Football Federation, he is an amateur and is not a part of any club.

He will add punch to what has been a lacklustre Clarendon College team that will be seeking back-to-back titles.

William Knibb are off to their best start in decades and will be seeking a fourth-straight win today when they play away to Spot Valley High, a team they last beat in the 2014 season.

Spot Valley have won just one of their three games played so far and are five points behind the leaders, but will be playing at home.

Manchester High are on a tear so far, scoring 19 goals in their four wins and will face May Day High, one of four schools tied for second place on six points but who have allowed seven goals so far, scoring just five, and could be in for a long afternoon.

Annotto Bay High are new to Zone J and have had their way so far, but they face a Brimmervale High team that looks to be the best of the rest and thus could be pushed hard.

McGrath High are in unfamiliar territory at the top of Zone K with the scalps of both giants Dinthill Technical and Charlemont High under their belts, and will be high on confidence when they take on second-placed Enid Bennett High today.

Last year this time Dinthill Technical, who lost their first two games, and Charlemont High were on a tear through the zone, both finishing tied on 26 points and separated only by goal difference and combining for 83 goals.

Happy Grove have won their two games played so far and will be trying to beat Titchfield High for the first time since 2014.

One point separates Zone N leaders Old Harbour High and second-placed Central High, and both are coming off 2-1 wins on Wednesday.

Cornwall College are expected to maintain their lead in Zone A when they host last-placed Maldon High, who have conceded nine goals in two losses so far while scoring just one goal.

Second-placed Green Pond and third-placed St James will meet at Green Pond in a game that is expected to be a close one.

St Elizabeth Technical and Munro College are expected to stay atop Zone E with wins over Lacovia High and Maggotty High, respectively, while Manning's School should get another big win when they take on underwhelming Godfrey Stewart High in their Savanna-la-Mar derby.

Today's games

Zone A

Irwin vs Anchovy

Green Pond vs St James

Cornwall College vs Maldon

Zone B

Frome Technical vs Rusea's High @

Frome Sports Club

Green Island vs Hopewell

Zone C

Cedric Titus vs Holland

Spot Valley vs William Knibb

Zone D

Godfrey Stewart vs Manning's

Grange Hill vs Belmont

Petersfield vs Maud McLeod

Zone E

STETHS vs Lacovia

Maggotty vs Munro College

Sydney Pagon vs Black River

Zone F

Manchester High vs May Day

B B Coke vs de Carteret College

Belair vs Mile Gully

Zone G

Roger Clarke vs Christiana

Alston vs Spalding

Holmwood vs Knox

Zone H

Clarendon College vs Edwin Allen

Kellits vs Lennon

Zone I

Ocho Rios vs Iona

Browns Town vs Marcus Garvey

Oracabessa vs York Castle

Zone J

Brimmervale vs Annotto Bay

Carron Hall vs Tacky

Zone K

McGrath vs Enid Bennett

Dinthill Tech vs Charlemont

Zone L

Titchfield vs Happy Grove

Fair Prospect vs Port Antonio

Zone M

Garvey Maceo vs Glenmuir

Zone N

Old Harbour vs Central

Foga Road vs Vere Technical

Zone O

Robert Lightbourne vs St Thomas

Technical

Yallahs vs Seaforth

Morant Bay vs Paul Bogle