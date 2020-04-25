Fuller enjoying kick about, coaching internship with Nantwich Town

RICARDO Fuller, the former Jamaica footballer, says that while his professional playing days are over, he is enjoying the opportunity to muddy his feet in the lower tiers of English football.

The 40-year-old Fuller, who resides in the county of Cheshire in north-west England, has engaged in the odd kick about with Nantwich Town FC, while also pushing to enhance his coaching credentials.

For the born and bred Jamaican, who got the nickname “Wily Boo” because of his crazed love for playing the sport as a youngster, his latest exploits are as much about keeping that internal flame alive as about maintaining fitness.

“I was helping out Nantwich, scoring goals for them as well. And taking [coaching] sessions with them,” the ex-Stoke City star striker said when the Jamaica Observer caught up with him during a recent telephone interview.

“We were at the play-offs when the [novel coronavirus] pandemic struck and the whole world has been put at a standstill. [It is] just a shame because we were doing really, really well. Last year we made it to the play-offs and lost out, but this year we were looking to go one step further.

“I enjoy playing, to be honest. I missed football after retiring. I'm not a player like that anymore, but I still play football. And when I'm in Jamaica I still play [recreationally] just to keep my fitness and stuff like that,” he said.

Fuller noted that playing at the lower division in England should not be scoffed at.

“Nantwich are a semi-professional football club, effectively in the seventh tier of English football. From the top you have the Premier League, the Championship, League One, League Two, Conference, and Conference North, ahead of us.

“But it's very competitive. Back in my days, most of my career was at Championship and the Premier League. I used to see those [lower-tier] leagues on sport news and I didn't even look at them. I never thought about how competitive they were, but I tell you, they take no prisoners in that league,” he warned.

Fuller, who played professionally in the United Kingdom for 16 years, conceded that retirement does come with family-oriented perks.

“Spending a lot of time with family now being retired. During my football career I spent so with time with my team, travelling, in games, training, the whole works,” Fuller, who is married and has a son and a daughter, told the Observer.

He currently holds Level Two certification in coaching, and was actively pursuing a UEFA B licence before the pandemic halted the programme.

Fuller was a schoolboy football prodigy for Camperdown High, and a standout player for boyhood team Tivoli Gardens FC in Jamaica's premier league, before he took up a contract in the United Kingdom.

In England, aside from Stoke City, he played professionally for Preston North End, Millwall, Charlton Athletic, and Southampton, among others. He also had a loan spell at Scottish outfit Hearts.