Gabriel, Blackwood, Brathwaite and the warrior spirit

WHAT are we to make of Shannon Gabriel, now 32 years old and seemingly getting better all the time?

Here is a man who looked a shadow of himself against India in the Caribbean last August, because of a bad ankle.

There was serious concern after the surgery which kept him out of cricket for months. The fear was that he would come back not quite the same.

The West Indies selectors were understandably cautious, initially naming Gabriel among 11 reserves in the 25-man squad in England for this most peculiar of cricket tours — dominated by COVID-19 protocols.

There must have been nerves jangling among the tour selectors when they decided to name the Trinidadian fast bowler in the 11 for the first Test.

Was he really physically ready for five days of hard Test cricket? That must have been a thought, suppressed, if not openly expressed.

As it turned out, Gabriel was absolutely superb — his nine-wicket match haul deservedly gaining the man of the match award — as West Indies pulsatingly won that first Test at Southampton by four wickets.

He bowled with pace from start to finish but more than that, Gabriel showed control and skill, getting the ball to swerve through the air and seam off the pitch.

With the first and second Tests just four days apart and the third coming up next week, there will, perhaps, be some consideration by Coach Phil Simmons and his tour selectors as to whether the big fast bowler should be rested for either the second or third.

Fit as he quite obviously is, he is short of competitive cricket. Of course, if the West Indies can win the second Test, or even if it ends in a draw, they would have retained the Wisden Trophy. That thought may well turn out to be the clincher, especially since Gabriel and his fellow fast bowlers got an extra day to rest on Sunday, able to sit with their feet up as West Indian batsmen, led by Jermaine Blackwood, got the job done.

The skill, confidence and control shown by the towering West Indies Captain Jason Holder, while picking up six first-innings wickets as England were skittled for 204, is what we have come to expect.

He is a master medium pacer, pure and simple.

Alzarri Joseph wasn't always as consistent as he needed to be, but his two-wicket burst on the fourth afternoon was pivotal.

Kemar Roach showed good control in the first Test and like Holder was very skilful, beating the bat regularly. But it must be a concern for him that for the second Test in a row — the first being against Afghanistan in India late last year — he went without a wicket.

Ordinarily, that first-Test victory would mean an unchanged side for the West Indies entering the second at Old Trafford in Manchester. But opener John Campbell had to retire hurt after being hit on the toe by a Jofra Archer yorker.

He was limping badly when he returned late in the innings to carry West Indies over the line alongside Holder.

Should Campbell be unable to take his place at Old Trafford, I am assuming the 26 year-old, left-handed, Barbadian opening batsman Shayne Moseley, among the reserves as cover for the openers, will be named in the 11.

Finally, a word or two must be in order regarding Jermaine Blackwood and Kraigg Brathwaite.

Selection of the former for this tour of England was straightforward after his heavy scoring in the regional four-day tournament, which was cut short by COVID-19.

On the other hand, Brathwaite had such a painful struggle for most of the tournament, on the back of a long run of low scores for the West Indies, that he would have come close to losing his place in the squad to England. Roger Harper and his fellow selectors backed him because of battling, typically dogged knocks of 48 and 84 not out, to lead Barbados to victory against Guyana in that country in the last game before the regional tournament was called off.

On the evidence of Brathwaite's 65 in the first innings of the first Test, the selectors got it right.

Despite his reputation for poor shot selections, there has never been any doubt that the talented Blackwood is a warrior. That's the trait that stuck with me most as he fought his way to 95 to hand West Indies victory on Sunday.

That performance, plus the ringing endorsement of his captain, means Blackwood is high on confidence entering the second Test match which starts tomorrow. He must now consistently back his talent with good judgement. He must learn from mistakes of the past, including his dismissals in the first Test.

That's how he will ensure that never again will selectors feel pressed to leave him out of a West Indies batting side which will always need his warrior spirit.