Games called off because of coronavirus threat

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — The Carifta Games due to be staged here next month have been called off until further notice because of the growing threat of the coronavirus outbreak, officials announced yesterday.

The Games, the region's annual junior athletics showpiece, were set to take place at National Sports Centre from April 10 to 13 but, with more than 138,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,000 deaths worldwide, the decision to postpone was taken following advice from the World Health Organization.

“This has been a very long week with many twists and turns, but we feel we have come to the right decision for everyone involved in these games,” Donna Raynor, chairwoman of the Carifta local organising committee, said at a joint news conference with Sports Minister Lovitta Foggo.

“We do not want to take the opportunity away from athletes that have trained hard for these games; this is a yearly event etched deep in the history of Bermuda and the Caribbean countries.

“We would never have predicted an occurrence of this nature a week ago. We were deep in preparations and were ready to host the Carifta Games, and ready to welcome the 27 countries to our shores.

“The main thing we didn't want to do was cancel, so our intention is that some time this year we will host the Carifta Games.

“We are not trying to anticipate any dates as yet; we are waiting to see what happens with this COVID-19. Once it seems all is clear, we will sit down and work out a date in conjunction with the other Caribbean countries.

Foggo supported the decision, saying: “Obviously, we are disappointed at these developments and the postponement of the Carifta Games, but we certainly understand.

“These are unprecedented times but the health, safety and well-being of all of our young people in all of our regions is our first priority.”

Antigua and Barbuda announced earlier in the week it was pulling its team out of the Games.