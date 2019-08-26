Gayle CC triumph in riveting SDC final

DISCOVERY BAY, St Ann — Pandemonium erupted at Port Rhoades Sports Club yesterday as Gayle Cricket Club pulled off a remarkable four-wicket victory over Orange Hill in the final of the Social Development Commission (SDC) National Twenty20 Community Cricket competition.

After the Westmoreland-based Orange Hill side made what appeared an imposing 203-7, Gayle CC from St Mary recovered from 168-6 in the 18th over to careen to 208-6 with two balls to spare.

Pacer Jermaine Chisholm, who piloted St Mary Cricket Association (CA) to their maiden national 50-over crown with a five-wicket haul against St Ann CA on Saturday, was Gayle CC's hero with the bat, bludgeoning a 32-ball 71 not out.

Scores: Orange Hill 203-7 (20 overs); Gayle CC 208-6 (19.4 overs).

For their efforts, Gayle claimed the winner's prize of $1.2 million.

Yesterday afternoon Orange Hill won the toss and chose to take first strike under sunny conditions on a flat-looking pitch.

Openers Rassei Spencer and Myron Wilson laid siege, rocketing to a 126-run partnership inside 10 overs.

Spencer smoked 65 from 25 deliveries, while Wilson lashed a 35-ball 58.

No other batsman reached 20, but the early damage done by the openers ensured Orange Hill had the momentum to pile up a big total.

For the St Mary-located Gayle CC, Sheldon Clarke and Sheldon Pryce took 2-20 and 2-33, respectively. Chisholm claimed 1-37.

But he was to have a match-winning impact with bat in hand, surviving multiple dropped chances to lead the unlikely run chase. Batting at number six, he hit six, six, four and six off the four legal deliveries from hapless spinner Ryan Burnette to make light of the 19 runs required from the final over.

Before the winning six had sailed over the boundary shortly after 6:00 pm, ecstatic fans ran onto the field where they hoisted Chisholm off his feet.

Number three batsman Ollando Robinson earlier made 53 from 31 balls for Gayle.

Aldaine Samuels, Wilson, and Jovian Stora all grabbed two wickets for Orange Hill.

Organisers earlier staged two 10-over per side matches which served as appetizers for the few thousand spectators crammed into the venue.

In one encounter South East Masters from St Elizabeth beat Ultimate Masters from St Ann by six wickets.

Scores: Ultimate 89-5 (10 overs); South East 91-4 (8.3 overs).

In a women's clash, Talented Blazers from St Catherine also registered a six-wicket triumph, beating Portland All Stars.

Scores: Portland All Stars 65-4 (10 overs); Talented Blazers 69-4 (9.4 overs).

— Sanjay Myers