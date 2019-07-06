Gayle encouraged by young prospects

LEEDS, England — Despite an overall wretched 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign, the West Indies former captain Christopher Gayle says he is encouraged by the performances of some of the team's young prospects.

“We have a great bunch; it's for them to uplift West Indies cricket,” the 39-year-old said during a television interview after his last match at a 50-over World Cup finished in a 23-run win over Afghanistan at Headingley on Thursday.

“I'll be around. I may be around for a few more games, will be there for the youngsters,” the Jamaican added regarding his availability for the series against touring India later this summer.

West Indies, who ended way off semi-final contention with five points, lost six of their nine league games. Their two victories came in their opening game — against Pakistan — and their last, while there was a rained-out encounter against South Africa which earned them a point.

Nicholas Pooran, a 23-year-old dashing left-hander, was the team's top scorer at the tournament with 367 runs and an average of 52.43. He notched a stunning hundred — his first at this level — and two half-centuries.

Shai Hope, 25, registered three stylish half-centuries, including a best of 96.

Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer, 23, failed to add to his four One-Day International centuries, showed flashes of brilliance in a number of brief cameos. However, reckless stroke play got the best of him on occasions.

Opener Evin Lewis, another of the left-handers in the line-up, and struggled with injury throughout, but the 27-year-old showed signs of returning to prime form with two half-centuries at the tournament.

Batting all-rounder Fabian Allen, 24, got limited opportunities, but a 32-ball 51 batting from number eight showed his quality as a batsman, while his left-arm finger spin was as usual tidy and economical.

Fast bowler Oshane Thomas, 22, was excellent in favourable conditions to take four wickets against Pakistan, but he was not accurate enough to be instrumental on flatter pitches. His nine wickets at the tournament came at a high cost.

“The future looks bright, with Hetmyer, Hope, Pooran — those guys will carry the flag and make sure West Indies cricket is back to where it belongs. They have a young captain in Jason Holder as well.

“I like Nicholas Pooran, Hetmyer; those guys can be devastating as batters. They need to get a bit more mature quickly, we know what they're all capable of,” Gayle said.

After competing in five 50-over World Cups he expressed disappointment he was not able to secure the title at least once.

“The World Cup wasn't to be but life does go on. I would've loved to lift the trophy. But it didn't happen but at the same time, it was fun; [I] enjoyed it.

“All the guys rallied around me, [and I] got the support of the youngsters. I must commend the staff for the work ethic they've put in. Words can't explain my feeling at the moment, honestly,” said the veteran left-hand batsman.

