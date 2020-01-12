Gayle fails to fire as Challengers fall to Russell's Royals
DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — Chris Gayle failed again as Chattogram Challengers slipped to third spot in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) tables with an eight-wicket defeat to Andre Russell's Rajshahi Royals here yesterday.
In only his second match of the campaign for the previous leaders, Gayle managed only 23 from 21 balls as Challengers posted 155 for five off their 20 overs batting first at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.
He struck a four and a couple of sixes and added a run-a-ball 38 for the first wicket with Junaid Siddique (23) before he was second out in the 10th over with the score on 60.
The 40-year-old Gayle also scored 23 in his first appearance of the season last week.
In the absence of Gayle's runs, Captain Mahmudullah top-scored with an unbeaten 48 from 33 deliveries while Nurul Hasan chipped in with 30 from 17 deliveries.
In reply, Royals cantered to their target with 14 balls to spare, to reach second in the table on 16 points, behind Khulna Tigers also on 16 points and ahead of Challengers (16).
Opener Liton Das extended his good form with 75 off 48 deliveries, posting 88 off 62 balls for the first wicket with Afif Hossain (32) and a further 50 for the third wicket with Pakistan veteran Shoaib Malik who ended 43 not out.
West Indies star Russell, who did not bowl earlier, was there at the crease on two not out when Royals clinched victory.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy