Gayle fails to fire as Challengers fall to Russell's Royals

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — Chris Gayle failed again as Chattogram Challengers slipped to third spot in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) tables with an eight-wicket defeat to Andre Russell's Rajshahi Royals here yesterday.

In only his second match of the campaign for the previous leaders, Gayle managed only 23 from 21 balls as Challengers posted 155 for five off their 20 overs batting first at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

He struck a four and a couple of sixes and added a run-a-ball 38 for the first wicket with Junaid Siddique (23) before he was second out in the 10th over with the score on 60.

The 40-year-old Gayle also scored 23 in his first appearance of the season last week.

In the absence of Gayle's runs, Captain Mahmudullah top-scored with an unbeaten 48 from 33 deliveries while Nurul Hasan chipped in with 30 from 17 deliveries.

In reply, Royals cantered to their target with 14 balls to spare, to reach second in the table on 16 points, behind Khulna Tigers also on 16 points and ahead of Challengers (16).

Opener Liton Das extended his good form with 75 off 48 deliveries, posting 88 off 62 balls for the first wicket with Afif Hossain (32) and a further 50 for the third wicket with Pakistan veteran Shoaib Malik who ended 43 not out.

West Indies star Russell, who did not bowl earlier, was there at the crease on two not out when Royals clinched victory.