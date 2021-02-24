Gayle fifty for Gladiators in vain as Qalanders win PSL match

KARACHI, Pakistan (CMC) — Chris Gayle's 86th half-century in Twenty20s proved insufficient as his Quetta Gladiators went down by nine wickets to Lahore Qalanders in the Pakistan Super League here (PSL) Monday.

The 41-year-old former West Indies captain top-scored with a chancy 68 from 40 balls — his maiden PSL fifty — as Gladiators piled up 178 for six off their 20 overs at the National Stadium here.

However, opener Fakhar Zaman answered with a pulsating 82 off 52 deliveries and Mohammed Hafeez, a stunning 33-ball unbeaten 73, as Qalanders stormed to victory with 10 balls to spare.

Qalanders are a perfect two from as many outings to lead the standings in the tournament which bowled off last weekend while Gayle's Gladiators are bottom of the table after losing both their fixtures.

Sent in, Gladiators slumped to 12 for two in the third over after openers Tom Banton (4) and Saim Ayub (3) fell cheaply.

Entering at number three, the left-handed Gayle revived the innings, hitting five fours and sixes as he put on 101 for the third wicket with captain Sarafaraz Ahmed who made 40 off 33 deliveries with five fours.

Dropped on 20 in the seventh over and then again on 31 in the 1tth, Gayle reached his half-century in style by depositing leg-spinner Rashid Khan over the ropes at long on in the 13th over.

He finally perished in the 15th over, bowled missing a heave at Rashid Khan, and it was left to Mohammad Nawaz with 33 not out off 20 balls, to provide the energy at the back end of the innings.

In reply, Fakhar struck eight fours and a couple of sixes as he added 64 off 52 balls for the first wicket with captain Sohail Akhtar who made 21.

Once Sohail fell in the ninth over, Hafeez arrived to increase the Gladiators misery, belting five fours and half-dozen sixes in an unbroken second wicket stand with Fakhar worth 115, which took Qalanders over the line.