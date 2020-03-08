Gayle, Highgate clash in Sandals St Mary 35 Overs cricket

SDC T20 Champion Gayle square off against the hard-hitting Highgate aggregation with a semi-final slot on the line, as the inaugural Sandals St Mary/Jeff McKitty 35 Overs Super League continues today with a lone match at Days Mountain Oval.

The competition — sponsored by Sandals Resorts, Costley Construction, Total Tools, Parkway Pharmacy, Braham's Texaco service stations and Chase Fund — has been hard hit by rains in the parish, but with the weather improving a battle royal is on the cards.

With a number of their top players absent due to Senior Cup duties, several youngsters on the Gayle team will be using this opportunity to build their resume and stake claims for Senior Cup representation. Top of the list are Tacky and Jamaica Under-17 representative Oshaun Ennnis. The talented Kamar Silvera, however, could be the game-changer, along with Sheldon Pryce and Mikhail Downer.

Highgate will start favourites due to the presence of the highly touted Renar Ross, Gihon Murdock and St Mary Technical's Tajae Coke, but they will have to fight all the way to stop a determined Gayle team.

St Mary Cricket Association President Ian Spencer noted that a mouthwatering clash is on the cards at Days Mountain, and both teams will be going for a win to boost their semi-final chances.

“Despite the inclement weather, we have been seeing some good performances by players with the double-century by Maurice Harrow of Boscobel and two scintillating half-centuries from Tyrone Daley and Gihon Murdock.

“We anticipate that this match will live up to the billing, and we are expecting a cracking semi-final round starting on March 22,” he said.