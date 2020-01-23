Gayle joins PUMA family

Tajay Gayle, Jamaica's first-ever World Championships long jump gold medallist and national record holder, has joined the impressive list of athletes to wear the PUMA brand after he signed a multi-year contract with the global sports brand recently.

Gayle, who created one of the biggest upsets in track and field last year when he won the gold medal at the World Championships in October with the mark of 8.69m inside Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, the longest in the world for 10 years, said the partnership will allow him to prove he is the best at his event.

“I'm so honoured and happy to join the PUMA family, just like [triple World record holder] Usain Bolt,” a release from PUMA quoted Gayle as saying. “I've been working hard since I was a kid to accomplish my objectives, and this is definitely one of them. I can't explain how exciting this is for me. This new stage will allow me to prove to everyone that I'm the best in the game.”

Gayle, who is expected to go into this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo as the favourite to add the gold, was last weekend crowned the RJRGLEANER National Sportsman of the year for 2019.

“Tajay is one of the best young talents out there,” said Pascal Rolling, head of Running Sports Marketing for PUMA. “He recently accomplished a great feat during the World Champs and we are sure he will perform great during 2020. He shares all of our brand values, making him the perfect new addition to our roster of track and field athletes.”

— Paul Reid