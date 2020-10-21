Gayle leads star imports for delayed Lanka Premier League
Colombo, Sri Lanka (AFP) — Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Shahid Afridi and Carlos Brathwaite were among 23 star imports named yesterday for the twice-postponed Lanka Premier League (LPL) which will finally begins next month.
Each of the five LPL teams is allowed up to six imported players and they have until November 1 to fill any remaining slots.
West Indies' Gayle and South Africa's du Plessis are playing in the Indian Premier League, which is currently taking place in the United Arab Emirates.
The 23-match Twenty20 Sri Lanka tournament was originally scheduled for August but was moved to November 14 and then November 21 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Players will have to go into quarantine for 14 days on arrival and the tournament, which will be played with no spectators, has been reduced from three to two venues — Kandy and Hambantota — with the final on December 13.
Bangladesh called off a Test series in Sri Lanka last month because of quarantine restrictions.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy