Gayle wants shot at 3rd T20 World Cup

Veteran Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle believes he still has what it takes to help the West Indies defend their T20 crown and secure their third title.

Gayle, 41, is considered one of, if not the greatest batsman ever to play the game in the T20 format and he is eager for another attempt at glory.

“I leave the door open for the young guns but the young guns joking around. They not serious, the young guns need to be hungry,” said Gayle.

The West Indies are the most successful T20 team winning two ICC T20 Cricket World Cups in 2012 and 2016 and Gayle was integral in both triumphs.

The “Universe Boss”, as he is popularly called, is the only player to score a triplet of centuries — a triple hundred in Tests, double hundred in One-Day Internationals and a hundred in T20Is. And though obviously on the decline, the hard-hitting opener believes he has more in the tank for one last hurrah.

“With my experience, to be a part of the team and if I can help West Indies win a third T20 World Cup, I would love that,” said Gayle.

“I am still playing good cricket and the body is in good nick, so all I have to do is just maintain my fitness,” he added.

The Excelsior High School alumnus is the most capped player for the West Indies in international cricket and has 58 T20 caps scoring 1,627 runs at an average of 32.54. He has two centuries and 13 fifties with a top score of 117.

“They have actually reached out to me as well and I let them know I am available and whatever they all need I am more than happy to help in whatever aspect and just try and get a third T20 World Cup,” said Gayle.

He continued: “I am always passionate about West Indies cricket and it hurts me to see for years what is happening in West Indies cricket. I never really comment on it but it definitely hurts me a lot.

“But to be a part of it even one more time, I will give it my all and try and make everybody happy,” he added.

The T20 World Cup was originally scheduled to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15, 2020 but was postponed until 2021 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and will now be played in India in October.