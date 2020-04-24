German football targets May 9 restart, but needs political green light

BERLIN, Germany (AFP)—German league football is ready to resume without spectators on May 9, but the final say rests with political leaders, the Bundesliga's chief executive said yesterday.

Following a meeting with Germany's top clubs, Christian Seifert said the league was “ready” to return next month, which would make it the first major European football competition to do so.

Seifert stressed though that the final decision lay with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Government and state leaders.

The season in Germany was halted on March 13 in a bid to prevent the virus spreading.

Germany has been less affected by the coronavirus pandemic than other European countries, partly due to mass testing.

But the move to allow players back onto the pitch is being treated with caution and Seifert stressed that hygiene precautions would have to be observed.

The players must be tested regularly and hygiene officers would be appointed to each team to ensure the guidelines are followed.

“Games without spectators are not what we want, but they seem to be the only feasible way,” said Seifert.

The Bundesliga CEO said only around 200 people will be allowed in the stadium for each game, including players, coaches, officials and media.

The leaders of the powerful states of Bavaria—home to reigning German champions Bayern Munich—and the football hotbed state of North-Rhine Westphalia have backed football's resumption.

Bavaria state leader Markus Soeder has made it clear that football will not be given a “blank cheque” to continue at a time of competing funding priorities, and the situation will be constantly reviewed.

It is planned that the league season will finish by June 30, which would free up around 300 million euros ($323 million) in television money, an essential boost for several cash-strapped clubs.

There are still further hurdles the German Football League (DFL) needs to clear.

Germany's police union has warned they expect locked-out fans to congregate outside stadiums on match days despite a nationwide ban on public gatherings.