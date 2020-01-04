Get fit or take a pay cut, Pakistan tells cricketers
KARACHI, Pakistan (AFP) — Pakistan's cricket board yesterday warned the national players to meet fitness standards or lose up to 15 per cent of their salary, as officials seek to address the team's fall in the international rankings.
Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in England last year, and won only one of their six Test matches.
They also fared badly in One-Day Internationals, winning just nine of their 25 and just one of their ten Twenty20 internationals, leaving the team as low as seventh in Tests and sixth in ODIs.
They did manage to cling to their world number one rankings in Twenty20 internationals - but by just one point.
New head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had stressed fitness will be paramount as he tries to lift standards.
“All the available centrally contracted players will attend the two-day testing on January 6 and 7 in Lahore and any player failing to meet the minimum fitness requirements will be fined 15 percent of his monthly retainer,” said a Pakistan Cricket Board release yesterday.
The cut will be maintained until the player gets fit again, it said.
Any player failing consecutive tests “will risk the chances of retaining his central contract category and may face demotion”, warned the PCB.
Currently 19 top players are under contract in A, B and C categories and get monthly salaries ranging from 1.1 million to 0.5 million rupees based on their contract.
Pakistan are scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals and two Tests at home against Bangladesh starting later this month, but pending clearance from Bangladesh Board.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy