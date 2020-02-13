Girls take centre stage at COCAA Western Champs
LUCEA, Hanover — Rusea's High will start their quest for a third-straight County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) girls' title when they host the eliminations in Lucea today starting at 9:00 am.
Sixteen finals are set to be contested — all the throwing events, jumping events, except the triple jump and the 3,000m Open as well as the first rounds of the hurdles and track events.
The finals, including the boys' category, will be held on Saturday at St Elizabeth Technical High School Sports Complex, also starting at 9:00 am.
Defending champions STETHS lead the boys' section after 12 finals of the eliminations held at Herbert Morrison Technical on Tuesday, amassing 96.5 points, just ahead of Cornwall College with 92, followed by Petersfield High on 77, Herbert Morrison Technical on 42.5, and Rusea's High on 37.5 filling out the top five.
Last year Rusea's High girls scored a school record 411 points, 137 more than second-placed Petersfield High (274 points), which was 20 points more than third-placed STETHS, their lowest placing in more than two decades.
Rusea's are stacked with talent in the throwing events and should pile up a lot of points leading into Saturday's decider with the twins — Aliesha and Keliesha Shaw — and Cheyanne Fearon leading the way in Class One.
It will be the final Western Champs for Petersfield High's outstanding Shaquena Foote, who is expected to contest the 800m and 400m hurdles events, for which she is the record holder.
The sprints, like the boys' side, promise to be exciting and Mt Alvernia High's Class Three runner Carleta Bernard is expected to retain her 100m/200m double.
— Paul Reid
